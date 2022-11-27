Boost for QPR emerges in potential quest to appoint managerial candidate involving AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth are currently struggling to appoint Neil Critchley as their new assistant manager to work alongside Gary O’Neil due to the former Blackpool manager’s contract demands, according to Alan Nixon.

The 44-year-old has been out of work since last month when he was dismissed by Aston Villa along with then-manager Steven Gerrard, opting to make the move to the Midlands in the summer following Mick Beale’s departure to Queens Park Rangers.

Now finding himself unemployed though, he has been linked with multiple clubs including Luton Town and Wigan Athletic, though the former have appointed Rob Edwards now and the latter look set to choose Kolo Toure as their man to take them forward.

He has been offered a way back into the game with Bournemouth though, with current boss O’Neil looking set to be appointed permanent manager and is keen to bring in Critchley as his number two at the Vitality Stadium.

However, the size of the contract offered and the length are proving to be a key sticking point in negotiations and at this stage, the 44-year-old will opt against a switch to the south coast.

That could be good news for QPR, who are thought to be taking him under consideration as a potential successor for current boss Beale who is set to link up with Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The Verdict:

O’Neil has done well at Bournemouth so far and probably deserves the chance to show what he can do on a permanent basis – but things aren’t guaranteed to work out for him for the long term.

And that’s one reason why Critchley may be reluctant to join the Cherries – because O’Neil is seen as a young coach who could be particularly vulnerable because his Bournemouth team is one of the weaker ones on paper in the Premier League.

At QPR, there’s a great chance the 44-year-old could enjoy success there with Mark Warburton leaving the club in excellent shape last season, with the West Ham coach’s work there needing to be given more praise.

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock should be able to contribute heavily in the final third along with Lyndon Dykes – and they have a solid backline as well with the likes of Jake Clarke-Salter, Rob Dickie, Leon Balogun and Jimmy Dunne all being real assets in the second tier when on top form.

There are areas that may need to be strengthened when the January window comes along, with the forward position and the centre-back area arguably needing to be addressed, but the ingredients are there for Critchley to be a success in the English capital if he wins to the top job.