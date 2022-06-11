Boost for Middlesbrough and Sheffield United revealed in pursuit of Newcastle player

Middlesbrough and Sheffield United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle as a compromise deal is expected to be reached concerning his wages, according to the Yorkshire Post.

The Championship pair have both been linked with the 32-year-old as we head into the summer transfer window and they look to bolster their forward options.

Gayle scored 24 goals and provided eight assists in his last season in the second tier but has been down the pecking order at St James’ Park for some time now.

The Yorkshire Post has reported that Newcastle are keen to offload him this summer – with Boro and the Blades competing for his signature.

Gayle’s high wages – £40,000-a-week as per Capology – are an obstacle to any potential deal as the player is settled in the North East but it is expected that a compromise will be reached concerning the terms of his contract.

The forward signed an extension to his deal in 2021 meaning it now runs until 2024.

Quiz: Are these 20 Middlesbrough transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Middlesbrough bought Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest True False

The Verdict

Gayle’s lofty wages have looked an obstacle to any move down to the second tier for some time but this update indicates that a solution is expected to be found with the Magpies clearly keen to get him off their books.

Whether that means Newcastle agreeing to pay part of his salary moving forward or a pay cut being agreed for the striker remains to be seen but it looks like good news for the Championship sides in pursuit.

The 32-year-old has a fantastic record in the Championship but played just over 100 minutes of football in 2021/22 and has not scored at senior level since December 2020.

That makes signing him a bit of a risk, even if the wages are no longer an issue.