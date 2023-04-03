Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have reservations over making a move for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany to replace Antonio Conte.

According to the Daily Mail, Kompany is one of the names under consideration by the hierarchy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but there are doubts over the 36-year-old's lack of experience.

The report also claims that it may be hard for Spurs to convince Kompany to leave Burnley, with the Clarets looking set for a Premier League return.

Spurs are on the search for a new manager following Conte's departure last weekend, which came after the Italian's explosive outburst following the 3-3 draw with Southampton at St Mary's last month.

Conte criticised his players and the board after watching his side surrender a two-goal lead to the Premier League's bottom side, before parting company with the club by mutual consent during the international break.

Cristian Stellini has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the season as they look to secure a top four place, but speculation is gathering pace about Conte's long-term replacement.

What is the latest on Vincent Kompany and Tottenham?

Kompany's name has been increasingly linked with the Spurs vacancy in recent days, with The Sun reporting on Thursday night that the Belgian was a leading contender for the position, while also claiming he would be interested in the role.

However, talkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil claimed on his breakfast show on Friday that Kompany has already been offered Spurs job and has turned it down.

Other names are also thought to be in the running such as Julian Nagelsmann, former boss Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Thomas Frank, as per The Sun, although they may now face competition for their top targets from Chelsea after the Blues sacked Graham Potter.

Would Vincent Kompany be a good appointment for Tottenham?

It is understandable why Kompany is attracting attention from bigger clubs.

His Burnley side are currently top of the Championship, with promotion looking inevitable as they sit 17 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough and fourth-placed Luton Town with a game in hand.

Kompany has built a side that plays attractive, attacking football, while also instilling the same winning mentality he had as a player in his squad.

The Belgian's recruitment has been outstanding and this could also be appealing to Spurs, particularly as they face the prospect of key players such as Harry Kane departing in the summer.

There is no doubt appointing Kompany would have risks attached and the struggles of big name managers such as Conte and Jose Mourinho underline the challenges at the club, but it could be a gamble worth taking on a manager with huge potential.