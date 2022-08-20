Boost emerges for Newcastle United amid interest in Watford player

Watford’s Joao Pedro is open to a move to Newcastle United and wants to play in the Premier League.

There’s real interest from Newcastle in Pedro, with a report from Chronicle Live suggesting that a third bid will be going in to sign the forward from Watford, who could be open to a sale at £30m.

Further to that, it’s claimed by Chronicle Live that Pedro wants to return to the Premier League and is open to moving to St James’ Park amid Newcastle’s interest in signing the 20-year-old.

Pedro has scored one goal in four appearances for Watford this season in the Championship, a level at which he struck nine in 38 during the 2020/21 campaign.

In terms of the forward’s top-flight record, he’s scored three goals in 31 appearances, as well as notching an assist.

Rob Edwards didn’t include Pedro in his matchday squad on Saturday afternoon when Watford faced Preston in the Championship.

Emmanuel Dennis has already departed for Nottingham Forest, whilst Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace. Sarr, like Pedro, wasn’t involved against Preston.

The Verdict

This is perhaps the most worrying update for Watford so far.

Whilst the club can be as stubborn as they want knocking back Newcastle bids, if the player wants the move, it’s often the case that he gets it.

Player power is sometimes a disappointing thing to see, but it is a massive part of the game now.

If Pedro wants Newcastle, you’ve got to expect him to get it.

