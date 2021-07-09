Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol Rovers

‘Boom’, ‘Exciting times ahead’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent transfer news

Published

3 mins ago

on

Many Bristol Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have signed midfielder Sion Spence on loan from Crystal Palace. 

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder arrives at the Memorial Ground on a deal that will last the duration of the upcoming season, in what is his first senior loan stint away from Palace.

Previously on the books of Cardiff City as a youngster prior to his move to South London, Spence is yet to have appeared for the Eagles at first team level and will be seeking to impress under Joey Barton for the Gas moving forwards.

Naturally the news of the midfielder’s arrival didn’t take long to reach the Bristol Rovers faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses on Twitter from the supporters earlier on today.


