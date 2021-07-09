‘Boom’, ‘Exciting times ahead’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent transfer news

Many Bristol Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have signed midfielder Sion Spence on loan from Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder arrives at the Memorial Ground on a deal that will last the duration of the upcoming season, in what is his first senior loan stint away from Palace.

Previously on the books of Cardiff City as a youngster prior to his move to South London, Spence is yet to have appeared for the Eagles at first team level and will be seeking to impress under Joey Barton for the Gas moving forwards.

Naturally the news of the midfielder’s arrival didn’t take long to reach the Bristol Rovers faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

How well do you know Bristol Rovers’ celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 1. Which band was Geoff Barrow a founding member of? Massive Attack Portishead Idles Full Cycle

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses on Twitter from the supporters earlier on today.

Great news, now time for Luke Thomas 👍UTG — Ben Darrell (@darrell_ben) July 9, 2021

Boom, here we go. What an amazing signing… #UTG — Brendan Tucker (@tucker_brendan) July 9, 2021

Welcome sion exciting times ahead — alfie rendall (@RendallAlfie) July 9, 2021

Welcome aboard, me matey! — David Gilmour 🦧🦍 (@davidgilmour84) July 9, 2021

Good start to the day, happy with this, now announce Thomas and Clarke https://t.co/LMpxYcNkEW — 𝓡𝔂𝓪𝓷𝓷 𝓜𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓪𝓷𝓸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Ryann_BRFC_95) July 9, 2021

Squad seems to be coming together nicely 🤞🏻😊 https://t.co/uwAHBlQFU9 — Briony (@Brionyee) July 9, 2021

The new Macca! A warm welcome young un! — The Hask (@GnightIrene1883) July 9, 2021

Welcome to the mighty gas ⛽️ — Warren Adams (@_war_warz_) July 9, 2021