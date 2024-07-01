Highlights Gillingham aims to address striker issues and make further signings.

After spending the early part of the off-season strengthening the squad with key signings, Gillingham and Mark Bonner are now ready to get the players onto the training pitch as they get set to start their pre-season schedule.

It's also a crucial time of the summer for the club in other aspects, too, with a number of other issues still to be addressed that, once settled, should stand Bonner's Gillingham in good stead ahead of the coming campaign.

Here, FLW takes a look at three key issues that the club will be keen to address before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, August 30.

Misfiring strikers need to be moved on and replaced

It's no secret that Gillingham were woeful in front of goal last season, and the moves already made by the club during the off-season have highlighted their desire to improve the club's goal tally next season.

But, while the likes of Nevitt, Nolan and Rowe have come in, those players who failed to consistently find the net last season remain at the club.

Oli Hawkins and Ashley Nadesan were used frequently, but managed just six league goals between them, while the other striker signed to bolster the club's goal tally last season, Macauley Bonne, scored four before being shipped off to League One Cambridge United on loan. When the club's retained list was released, the club confirmed Bonne would depart upon the conclusion of his contract this summer.

Gillingham's strikers: League Two 2023/24 Name Games Minutes Goals Minutes per goal Macauley Bonne 25 1,362 4 340.5 Oli Hawkins 24 1,597 4 399.25 Ashley Nadesan 29 1,224 2 612 Stats via Transfermarkt

While pre-season might offer the opportunity for Hawkins and Nadesan to catch Bonner's eye, it's unlikely the Gills boss will want both in his squad when the season gets underway.

The early pre-season games could be telling, as Bonner starts to try out potential combinations and options in his lineups. Does Hawkins' aerial ability and experience at centre half give him value as a squad player? And can Nadesan rediscover some form after a full pre-season?

The likely outcome is that one of them, at least, will be heading out of the exit door in order to free up squad space for another forward signing later in the window.

As players depart, key additions are needed

With a lot of the focus now on the players who will be leaving Priestfield, the departures will also allow the club to move to their second phase of their summer rebuild.

Scott Malone's departure to Crawley this week not only opens up a squad place, it frees up a senior-player-sized League Two salary. The undisclosed transfer fee could also be used to help bring in another new face.

And with other players likely to follow Malone out of the Priestfield exit door, Bonner and Director of Football Kenny Jackett may well dip back into the transfer market to make another permanent signing or two to bolster the squad in key areas.

Full-back cover would be welcome, while another goal-hungry striker would help ensure that injuries and suspensions don't stifle the club's scoring power as the season progresses. But, whichever areas Bonner has identified to strengthen, the need for more bodies will only increase as the Gills look to offload their transfer-listed players.

Dom Jefferies' playing future needs addressing, ASAP

If all things were possible, Dom Jefferies would be a first-team starter at Priestfield next season, with his driving, energetic play forming part of a high-energy central midfield unit in Mark Bonner's new-look side.

But, based on Bonner's summer recruitment, and Jefferies' decision not to sign the contract offered to him earlier this summer, it seems the young midfielder could be set to move to pastures new. If that indeed is the case, the time to make that move is now.

Bonner is in the middle of a squad rebuild at Gillingham, and after making four key signings at the start of the summer, he has stated that they have reached the stage where players need to leave Priestfield in order to create space for more new signings to come in.

And, with Jefferies set to net the Gills a transfer fee, despite his contract status, it's a balancing act between agreeing a suitable deal with a buying club and securing the funds in good time for Bonner to be able to use them to secure a suitable addition.

With the summer transfer window closing on August 30, the clock is ticking, and the sooner Jefferies' future is confirmed – one way or the other – the better.