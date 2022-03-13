Bonne in: Is this Ipswich Town’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Considering their poor start to the 2021/22 campaign, it would be a tall order for Ipswich Town to force their way into the play-offs now.

Recruiting a total of 19 players in the summer, it has taken a considerable amount of time for the first team to gel together and that was reinforced by their performances under Paul Cook, who will have been disappointed not to have carried the Tractor Boys further after overseeing big changes in the summer.

After all, this was something the Liverpudlian seemingly craved after criticising his team numerous times towards the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign, but had to take responsibility for his own shortcomings and this is the reason why he is no longer in the dugout at Portman Road.

His replacement Kieran McKenna has enjoyed a productive start in Suffolk thus far – but won’t be satisfied unless he can guide his men to a top-six finish at the end of this term with no prizes for their current ninth position.

Though some others in the promotion mix have games in hand over McKenna’s men, they are only five points adrift of the play-offs as things stand and if they can turn draws into victories, they will definitely give themselves a chance of challenging.

Which starting 11 would give them the best chance of claiming a top-six spot though? We have selected the lineup we think is the best for the Tractor Boys when their entire first-team squad is available.

Ipswich would have been delighted to have got a permanent deal over the line for Christian Walton in January and as one of the first names on the teamsheet, he starts between the sticks and deserves to keep his place for the foreseeable future if he can continue to perform to a high standard.

There is a temptation to play Matt Penney as a real attacking threat on the left-hand side but loanee Dominic Thompson is continuing to improve and this is why he merits a starting spot, with Wes Burns operating on the right-hand side.

Recording ten goals and six assists in 30 league games this season, it’s perhaps a shame he won’t operate higher up, but he can still do a job at wing-back and can still be a real asset going forward.

In central defence, there is a case for having Cameron Burgess in as a more orthodox centre-back option, but Janoi Donacien is a must-have in this 11 and like Burns, it’s a shame he isn’t operating in a more attacking position.

Donacien has been a real threat out wide at times this term – but he slots in alongside George Edmundson and Luke Woolfenden in the centre – with the latter surviving the squad rebuild and re-establishing himself as a safe pair of hands at the heart of the defence.

Sam Morsy’s arrival in the summer is proving to be a real game-changer, arguably having the ability to operate in the second tier but opting to take the step down.

His leadership is crucial and Lee Evans is the man who starts alongside him ahead of Tom Carroll and Tyreeq Bakinson, with the latter enduring a mixed spell at Portman Road so far following his loan arrival from Bristol City in January.

Some would say Sone Aluko is fortunate to get in this lineup ahead of Conor Chaplin, who has enjoyed more success in front of goal this season. However, the former Reading and Fulham winger has been a joy to watch in an advanced midfield position and can also drift out wide to mix things up.

Bersant Celina can do the same in terms of going out wide, perhaps to less effect, but he certainly has the ingredients to compete at a higher level. Chaplin should be one of the first substitutes to make his way onto the pitch though, because he can count himself unlucky not to be in this 11.

And up top, Macauley Bonne gets in ahead of Joe Pigott, James Norwood and Kayden Jackson after seeing him thrive in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign.