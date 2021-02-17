‘Bonne has disappeared’ – These QPR fans discuss XI v Brentford

Queens Park Rangers welcome Brentford to the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium this evening in the Sky Bet Championship in an exciting looking west London derby.

The Hoops and the Bees played out an entertaining clash back in November with the latter winning the game 2-1 and it could well be another close-run affair tonight.

For the Hoops, it’s a chance to avenge that, get the bragging rights and climb the table further with three points tonight and they’ll be eager to do exactly that having had a little break after their weekend trip to Rotherham United was cancelled.

Indeed, Mark Warburton will be looking for his players to take the game to their promotion-chasing hosts and try and increase the doubts in their minds after they lost to Barnsley on Sunday.

A good game in prospect, then, and QPR fans have discussed the line-up for this clash with kick-off now under an hour away, with Macauley Bonne and George Thomas out with slight injuries.

