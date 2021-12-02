Bonne and Barry decisions to be made, Norwood to depart? The latest Ipswich Town transfer talking points

The summer transfer window was certainly an eventful one for Ipswich Town.

With a long list of players both joining and leaving the club, the Tractor Boys squad now looks significantly different to the one that ended the previous campaign.

But with the January transfer window now on the horizon, there is a chance that we could soon see yet more changes to this Ipswich Town side, as they look to push on towards the League One promotion places in the second half of the campaign.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest Ipswich Town transfer talking points currently hanging over Portman Road.

Have Ipswich ever won an away game at these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Have Ipswich Town ever won an away game at the Olympic Stadium - Yes or no? Yes No

Will QPR recall Macauley Bonne?

One player whose future at Ipswich will surely be in the spotlight over the next few months, is Macauley Bonne.

Having joined the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan from QPR in the summer, the striker has been in outstanding form for Ipswich, scoring 11 goals in 19 league games for Paul Cook’s side. That however, has led to some questions over whether QPR could trigger the option to recall Bonne in January.

Losing Bonne would clearly be a big blow for Ipswich, and with the player himself recently admitting he would be angry if he was recalled by QPR, it will be interesting to see if the Championship club are willing and able – depending on their own attacking situation – to respect his wishes.

Louie Barry back to Aston Villa?

Another on loan player who could be recalled from Ipswich in January, albeit for different reasons, is Aston Villa’s Louie Barry.

Having joined the Tractor Boys on a temporary basis in the summer, the 18-year-old has struggled to get the first-team experience he might have been hoping for at Portman Road, with the young winger making just six appearances for the club.

That has led to reports that Barry will be recalled and loaned elsewhere in January for regular first-team football, meaning Ipswich may have to decide whether to give him those senior opportunities over the course of December, in an attempt to convince Villa, to let him stay where he is for the rest of the season.

Is their James Norwood stance the right one?

One permanent Ipswich player who also looks set to be on the way out of the club in January, is James Norwood.

The striker has played just twice in the league this season, both times as a late substitute, with his last outing coming in October, and as exclusively revealed by Football League World, Ipswich are willing to let him leave this summer, amid interest from the likes of Portsmouth, Plymouth and Oxford.

However, given that could leave them short on centre forward options if Bonne is recalled as well, and the fact that with promotion rivals taking an interest in Norwood, this is a move that could come back to haunt them, the club will have to be certain this is the right decision, before sanctioning any departure.