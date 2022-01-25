Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull City

‘Bonkers’, ‘Praying’ – These Hull City fans are excited as defender emerges as transfer target

Published

5 mins ago

on

Hull City are interested in signing DeAndre Yedlin, with the right-back available on a free transfer.

The USA international, who has won 71 caps for his country, was most recently with Galatasaray but he came to an agreement that let him leave the Turkish giants on a free.

Therefore, he is free to join a new club and it was revealed last night that the Tigers are battling some MLS clubs to bring in the 28-year-old.

The Athletic stated how new director of football Tan Kesler could give the Championship side the edge though, as he was involved in the deal that took Yedlin to Istanbul.

The prospect of bringing in the defender, who has played in England with Spurs, Sunderland and Newcastle, has understandably excited the support, who recognise that this would be a coup for Hull considering their position in the table.

