‘Bonkers’, ‘Praying’ – These Hull City fans are excited as defender emerges as transfer target

Hull City are interested in signing DeAndre Yedlin, with the right-back available on a free transfer.

🇺🇸 DeAndre Yedlin has already been in contact with one English team, and it is Hull City, sources tell CBS Sports. Yedlin spoke with sporting director Tan Kesler of Hull City this morning. Lots of MLS teams also interested. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) January 24, 2022

The USA international, who has won 71 caps for his country, was most recently with Galatasaray but he came to an agreement that let him leave the Turkish giants on a free.

Therefore, he is free to join a new club and it was revealed last night that the Tigers are battling some MLS clubs to bring in the 28-year-old.

The Athletic stated how new director of football Tan Kesler could give the Championship side the edge though, as he was involved in the deal that took Yedlin to Istanbul.

The prospect of bringing in the defender, who has played in England with Spurs, Sunderland and Newcastle, has understandably excited the support, who recognise that this would be a coup for Hull considering their position in the table.

Did these 25 Hull City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Hull City signed Geovanni on a free transfer. True False

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…

This would make me very happy if true… never got a chance at Spurs and then must be one of only a handful of players to play for both Sun’lan and Newcastle! #hcafc https://t.co/GQpAqAkAdj — Luke Flanagan (@lukeOT92) January 24, 2022

Tan kesler working his magic already 😍🇹🇷 #hcafc https://t.co/pC1w6gNzSr — Matty Hayward (@MattyHC5) January 24, 2022

Bonkers 🤯 what a rumour merry-go-round we’re going to be on this week! https://t.co/5jU324wSZ7 — Ben Atkinson 🇹🇷 (@benatkinson96) January 24, 2022