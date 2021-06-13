‘Bonkers if true’, ‘Bizarre’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react as midfielder is linked with Portman Road exit

Barnsley are reportedly interested in signing Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that Ipswich are prepared to allow the midfielder to depart Portman Road this summer if their valuation is matched.

Downes has been with the League One side since 2006, and has gone on to make 99 appearances for the club’s first-team over the years.

He made 25 appearances in all competitions this term, as Ipswich finished ninth in the third tier standings, as they were forced to settle for another season in League One under the management of Paul Cook.

But it remains to be seen as to whether Downes will have a part to play for the Tractor Boys in next year’s campaign, as they target promotion back into the Championship.

A move to Barnsley could tempt the midfielder, with the Tykes looking to build on a hugely impressive season this term, as they finished fifth in the second tier standings.

The Yorkshire-based side missed out on promotion into the Premier League though, as they were beaten by Swansea City in their play-off semi-final.

Plenty of Ipswich Town supporters took to social media to react to Barnsley’s rumoured interest in signing Downes this summer.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Another player with heaps of potential being allowed to walk out of the club for peanuts? Absolutely bonkers if true — Richard Proctor (@RichardProctor3) June 12, 2021

I don’t mind selling dozzel but downes… silly if u ask me — Cameron Willett (@CameronWillet16) June 13, 2021

No disrespect to Barnsley, but surely that’s not where Downes wants to be heading given there was Premier League interest a year ago?! — Nic Wright 💙 (@NJW70) June 12, 2021

Good player but don’t want players that don’t wanna be here — Martin (@kempyblue) June 12, 2021

It is bizarre to sell such a great player. If he wants to stay the manager should be happy. — Lars van Dassen (@dassen_van) June 12, 2021

I’d keep him — Tom Miller (@TMiller1986) June 13, 2021

Have no problem with this. Get as much £££ as we can for the pot and move on already. Another one out the door thankfully 🚪👋#ITFC https://t.co/VpxEz76iUQ — Steve (@Ipswich_Steve) June 12, 2021