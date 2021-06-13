Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Bonkers if true’, ‘Bizarre’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react as midfielder is linked with Portman Road exit

Published

4 mins ago

on

Barnsley are reportedly interested in signing Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes according to Football Insider. 

It is claimed that Ipswich are prepared to allow the midfielder to depart Portman Road this summer if their valuation is matched.

Downes has been with the League One side since 2006, and has gone on to make 99 appearances for the club’s first-team over the years.

He made 25 appearances in all competitions this term, as Ipswich finished ninth in the third tier standings, as they were forced to settle for another season in League One under the management of Paul Cook.

But it remains to be seen as to whether Downes will have a part to play for the Tractor Boys in next year’s campaign, as they target promotion back into the Championship.

A move to Barnsley could tempt the midfielder, with the Tykes looking to build on a hugely impressive season this term, as they finished fifth in the second tier standings.

Are these facts about Ipswich Town's most expensive ever signings true or false?

1 of 20

Ipswich signed Hermann Hreidarsson from Wimbledon

The Yorkshire-based side missed out on promotion into the Premier League though, as they were beaten by Swansea City in their play-off semi-final.

Plenty of Ipswich Town supporters took to social media to react to Barnsley’s rumoured interest in signing Downes this summer.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Bonkers if true’, ‘Bizarre’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react as midfielder is linked with Portman Road exit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: