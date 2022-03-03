Bong starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to play Sheffield United on Friday night

Nottingham Forest will be looking to further boost their Championship promotion hopes on Friday night, when they travel to Brammal Lane to face Sheffield United.

Steve Cooper’s side go into that game ninth in the second-tier standings, three points adrift of the play-off places, and are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

By contrast, Sheffield United are seventh in the table, one point off the top six, having seen a nine-game unbeaten run come to an end with defeat at Millwall last time out.

So just what side could Cooper name to give his team the best possible chance of picking up all three points from this crucial clash in Yorkshire?

Here, we’ve taking a look at the Nottingham Forest starting line-up that we expect to see for that match with Sheffield United.

Given the importance of this game in the context of the promotion race, and the fact that Cooper has only a few absences to deal with, we expect Forest to name a strong side for this one.

Ethan Horvath should continue in goal, as Brice Samba continues his suspension following his sending off against Stoke.

One change Forest will have to make is in the left wing back position, where the on loan Max Lowe is ineligible to play against his parent club.

That could see Gaetan Bong come in for a rare start, while the effective back three of Scott McKenna, Steve Cook and Joe Worrall should all retain their places.

Djed Spence will surely retain the right wing back role, as his excellent performances continue to prompt much speculation around his future beyond this season.

In midfield, Cooper could choose to bring Ryan Yates back into the XI alongside James Garner, giving the more experienced Jack Colback a bit of a break, with an important FA Cup clash with Huddersfield to come in just a few day time.

Brennan Johnson and Philip Zinckernagel should once again be the pair looking to get in behind Sheffield United’s wing backs from out wide.

Upfront, Keinan Davis ought to once again lead the line in the centre forward’s role, with Lewis Grabban still out through injury.