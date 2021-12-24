Bong starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Middlesbrough on Boxing Day

Nottingham Forest and Steve Cooper are desperate to try and push on towards the play-off spots this season and the club could bag some more points on Boxing Day against Middlesbrough.

The Championship side have looked superb under their new boss and he has started to take the side much higher up the division. In fact, the club have not lost any of their last five fixtures and will want to make that six against Boro.

With former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder now at the helm at the Riverside Stadium, they too will be up for the game and determined for the win and the three points.

However, Nottingham Forest have a strong side – and here is who could line up for them in this fixture.

Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest do have some injuries to starting players, with Jordi Osei-Tutu unavailable after limping off for the club in their last game against Hull. Alex Mighten could have played instead but he too faces time on the sidelines.

It means a return to the starting eleven for Gaetan Bong, who, as a left-back, can fill that role himself. Apart from that, Forest don’t have a lot of other injuries and could field a very similar side to the one that bagged three points against the Tigers.

For Forest, Djed Spence has been electric and he will certainly start if he can before he likely returns to his parent club in the winter window. Brennan Johnson is another forward gaining some interest ahead of the transfer window but his important to Forest and Steve Cooper means he should start this one too.

In defence, the back three of Joe Worrall, Ryan Yates and Scott McKenna are all also solid and they should keep their spots in the side with James Garner of Man United and Jack Colback ahead of them in the centre of the field too.