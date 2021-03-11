Sky Bet Championship
Bolton’s Ricardo Santos named FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month for February
Bolton defender Ricardo Santos has been named the FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month for February after receiving 43% of the public vote.
The Trotters went unbeaten in February and charged up the League Two table by taking 16 points from a possible 18, with Santos’ dominance at the back a key factor.
The central defender made a staggering 43 clearances as he helped Ian Evatt’s side keep four clean sheets and concede just three goals all month.
Having joined on a free transfer from Barnet in the summer, Santos has proven a fantastic acquisition so far.
The 25-year-old’s recent displays have earned him the FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month award for February after he received 43% of the public vote.
With 26%, Bradford City’s Callum Cooke won the second-largest share of the vote, followed by Morecambe’s John O’Sullivan with 23%.
Southend United’s Timothee Dieng (5%), Forest Green Rovers’ Baily Cargill (2%), and Tranmere Rovers’ James Vaughan (1%) were also nominated.