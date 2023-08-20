Highlights Bolton Wanderers are hoping for promotion back to the Championship after last season's play-off defeat to Barnsley.

Manager Ian Evatt has brought stability to the team and aims to deliver another promotion.

Evatt currently ranks as Bolton's second-best manager in terms of win percentage, with 48.5% success in his tenure.

Bolton Wanderers are hoping to end the 2022/23 season with a promotion back to the Championship.

Last season they were beaten play-off semi-finalists, losing to Barnsley over two legs.

This season, they’ll be hoping not to slip up and make a long-awaited return to the second tier of English football.

Under manager Ian Evatt, they’ve got great stability and a manager who is determined to deliver another promotion for Bolton.

Evatt has been at the club for just over three years, but where does he rank among Bolton’s top 10 managers in terms of win percentage?

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Charles Foweraker - 40.90%

Charles Foweraker managed the club between 1919 and 1944, making him their longest serving manager.

He managed 912 games, winning 373 games, drawing 231 and losing 308. Foweraker ended his time with a respectable 40.90% win percentage, which is impressive given his number of games.

Foweraker is also their most successful manager, winning the FA Cup three times during his time as manager.

9 Sam Allardyce - 41.24%

A more well-known name, Big Sam Allardyce enjoyed eight years with Bolton from 1999 to 2007. He was successful with the club, but without winning a major trophy.

In his second season, Allardyce got Bolton promoted from the old Division One to the Premier League.

Big Sam took Bolton from a Division One side to a side challenging for Europe. He also assembled a squad with a lot of talent, noticeably Jay-Jay Okocha.

Allardyce won 153 of his 371 games in charge of Bolton, resulting in a 41.24% win percentage. Impressive, but not as good as his 100% record as England manager, although he only managed one game.

8 Colin Todd - 43.17%

Before Big Sam, Bolton were managed by Colin Todd from 1996 to 1999. Todd won 79 of his 183 games, a win percentage of 43.17%.

He joined as the assistant manager in 1992 and became joint manager in 1995. Todd took sole charge of the club in 1996. In the 1996/97 season, Todd won the First Division title with Bolton, taking them into the Premier League.

7 Will Settle - 43.30%

Will Settle managed the club before the outbreak of World War 1. Originally, he took over as director from his father, but in 1910 he became manager of Bolton.

Settle managed 224 games, winning 93 of those games, which leaves him with a win percentage of 43.30%.

6 John Somerville - 43.84%

The man who Settle replaced was John Somerville. Somerville is the second-longest serving manager on this list, having managed 438 games at Bolton. Of those 438 games, he won 192, which is a win percentage of 43.84%.

Somerville’s management career crossed over with the end of his playing career. He led Bolton to the Football League Second Division title in the 1908/09 season.

5 Jimmy Armfield - 44.44%

Jimmy Armfield managed Bolton between 1971 and 1974. Before management, he was a player and was part of the 1966 England squad that won the World Cup.

As Bolton manager, he won 80 out of his 180 games before leaving for Leeds United. Armfield’s win percentage of 44.44% puts him fifth in the rankings of Bolton’s best managers on win percentage.

While manager of Bolton, he guided them to the Football League Third Division title.

4 John Bentley - 44.50%

Another manager to challenge the knowledge of a Bolton fan, John Bentley managed Bolton from 1887 to 1895. He was a founding committee member of the Football League in 1887.

During his time as manager, Bentley managed 200 games, winning 80 games, a win percentage of 44.50%.

Bentley went on to become the president of the Football League and a life member of the Football League management committee.

3 Bruce Rioch - 48.26%

Taking third place on the podium of Bolton’s best managers based on win percentage is Bruce Rioch.

Ricoh managed Bolton between 1992 and 1995. His success at the club was seen as the start of the resurgence of Bolton.

In his first season, Rioch helped Bolton get promoted to Division One by finishing runners-up in Division Two. His final season, 1994-95, he led the club to the final of the League Cup and the Division One play-off final. They won the latter but lost to Liverpool in the League Cup final.

Rioch left after the play-off final, joining Arsenal. He left Bolton with a 48.26% win percentage after winning 83 of his 172 games.

2 Ian Evatt - 48.5%

In second place, we’ve the current Bolton manager, Ian Evatt. Evatt, a former player, took the Bolton job in 2020, having only managed Chesterfield and Barrow previously. However, his lack of Football League experience hasn’t shown.

Evatt enjoyed immediate success with Bolton in his first season. The team, then in League Two, finished third and were promoted to League One.

Despite yet to achieve promotion from League One, Evatt did lead them to the play-offs. Unfortunately, they were beaten by Barnsley in the semi-finals. In the same season, Bolton won the EFL Trophy.

Evatt is currently Bolton’s second-best manager when it comes to win percentage. Prior to this season, Evatt had won 80 of 165 fixtures in-charge, at a win percentage of 48.5%.

Note: Evatt's win percentage is cut to the end of 2022/23 and will change over the course of 23/24.

1 Harry Downs - 54.29%

Topping the list of Bolton’s best win percentage as a manager is Harry Downs. Downs only managed 35 games, winning 19 of those games, which is a win percentage of 54.29%. He was the manager of Bolton from 1895 to 1896.

His short time at the club helps Downs top the list, but winning 19 of 35 games is still an impressive record.