Carlton Palmer has claimed that patience is needed at Bolton Wanderers amid the team’s poor start to the new League One season.

The Whites missed out on promotion to the Championship last season with a play-off final defeat to Oxford United.

The club would’ve been hoping that this year they could go one step further and make a long-awaited return to the second division.

However, the team sits 18th in the table after four games, having earned just four points in that time.

One win, one draw and two defeats has left the team five points adrift of the top six already, putting pressure on Ian Evatt to deliver results soon or else potentially lose his job.

Ian Evatt's Bolton Wanderers record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 233 117 53 63 50.21

Carlton Palmer makes Ian Evatt pressure claim

Palmer believes that Bolton should give Evatt time to turn things around after a poor start to the campaign given what he’s done for the club.

However, he has suggested that this weekend’s clash against Huddersfield Town could be crucial to him securing his future with the Whites.

“It’s been a difficult start to the season for Bolton Wanderers and Ian Evatt,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Given the play-off defeat, Ian needed to get off the ground running, and they haven’t done so, and a certain section of the supporters are starting to turn.

“I think there needs to be patience given last time out on 3 September they beat Barrow 3-2.

“Obviously two defeats in their opening six games [in all competitions], it’s not been the start they wanted, they’ve got a very, very difficult game coming up against Huddersfield at home.

“They need to get going now, they really do.

“But the fans need to be faithful.

“Ian Evatt has done a fantastic job at Bolton. I know people look and say ‘it’s time for a change, he’s not got us over the line’ or whatever.

“Be careful what you wish for. He’s done really well in developing the football club, bringing players on, and yes, they’ve gotten very close and just missed out, but you have to be a little bit mindful of the situation in the league.

“When you look at the league table that they’re in.

“But you look at the likes of Wrexham, Stockport, Barnsley, Birmingham, Charlton, Huddersfield Town, [who] have all got plenty of money to spend.

“So it makes it very difficult.

“They’re only five points off the play-off places, it’s early days yet, like I’ve said the league doesn’t take shape until after 10 games, so give him time, let’s see where they are after 10 games, but he is under pressure.

“It was great getting a result last time out, and hopefully they will be looking now to put a good run together.

“They’ve a very, very big game coming up against Huddersfield, and you can see how they go, because Huddersfield are going to be there or thereabouts this season.

“For me, patience is key.”

Bolton’s start to the League One season

Bolton started the new season with a 2-1 win over Leyton Orient on the opening day, with goals from Dion Charles and Victor Adeboyejo delivering the team all three points.

However, a 0-0 draw with Wrexham was followed by defeats to Charlton Athletic and Exeter City.

This has left the team adrift of the play-off places already after only four fixtures.

Next up for Evatt’s side is that clash against Huddersfield in the Toughsheet Community Stadium on 14 September.

Evatt has earned patience at Bolton

It’s been a poor start for Bolton, there is no arguing that point, but Evatt has earned the right to some patience with the work he’s done with the club.

The team is experiencing a slight play-off hangover, but there is no reason why they cannot turn things around and get back up to the top six.

There is still a long way to go in the season, so the club shouldn’t be panicking just yet.

The 42-year-old has earned the right to prove he can turn things around over the next month or so before any drastic decision is made about his future.