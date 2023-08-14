Highlights Fleetwood Town have struggled in their opening fixtures, lacking creativity and making individual errors, which has led to their lack of goals and success.

Bolton Wanderers host Fleetwood Town at the Toughsheet Community Stadium this week as The Trotters look to continue their perfect start to 2023/24 with a third straight win, while Fleetwood look to secure their first victory of the season.

Scott Brown will be frustrated with his team's results thus far this campaign. Fleetwood have dominated possession in their opening two league fixtures, yet they’ve been wasteful in front of goal, lacked the creativity to produce clear chances, and have been consistent in making individual errors. This was particularly evident in their latest fixture against a stubborn Cambridge United. Brown’s men created very little, finding it tough to break down their opposition, and their best chance was dragged wide by Jack Marriott as he went through one-on-one.

Fleetwood faces a daunting task as they look to change their fortunes. Bolton Wanderers look impenetrable as they concede few chances and haven’t conceded a goal this season. Fleetwood will also fear the danger that Bolton possess in attack, as they have scored at will so far this season. Particular focus will be on how they stop Dion Charles; the Northern Irish international was on target in Bolton's previous game as he scored a brace.

Bolton will be happy with their opening performances as they look to maintain their assault on achieving promotion from League One. Ian Evatt will be confident that his side can continue their good form against Fleetwood, as they expect to exert their dominance and quality in this fixture as they have in their opening two league games.

What is the latest team news ahead of Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town?

Bolton enter this fixture without any fresh injury concerns following their victory over Cheltenham Town over the weekend.

The club will continue to be without George Johnston, as the defender has been ruled out for the season following a knee injury against Bamber Bridge in pre-season. Evatt will continue to monitor the status of Eoin Toal (ankle) and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (hamstring) as both edge closer to a return to the squad, as reported on the club's website.

Fleetwood have no new injury concerns following their disappointing defeat to Cambridge, but changes are expected. Brown was not happy with his side's performance, and he made that clear in his post-match comments as he refused to provide excuses for the result.

While being interviewed by Fleetwood's media team, Brown was quoted as saying, "You can’t be losing games at home 2-0. Last season, we were in every game and always looked like we were in control at points, but never looked like conceding two goals at home, like we did today. We could have played another 20 minutes and not scored a goal.

"Now we need to bounce back from this; there will be a lot of changes, that’s for sure. We’ve got to make sure that we win our battles, so we can win games. There was one slack pass, then another, and I think we were a bit naive, not winning the challenges in front of us."

Is Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town on TV?

Fleetwood’s trip to Bolton is not being broadcast on live TV in the UK. However, the fixture is available to stream live for international subscribers through Wanderers TV.

Fans who are not attending the game can follow the match on local radio or TV by watching Gillette Soccer on Sky Sports News, which begins at 7pm.

Once the game is finished, highlights of the match between the two sides will be available. ITV will show highlights of the game on ITV4 at 9pm on Wednesday, while both clubs will post a three-minute video on their YouTube accounts after the game is finished.

Are there tickets available for Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town?

Tickets for Bolton are still available and can be found on their official website. The club will hope to pack out the stadium as they look to create an intimidating atmosphere for their opponents.

Fleetwood also have tickets still available to purchase for the match through the club’s official website. The club is also providing travel through the purchase of seats on coaches for the fixture.

What is the kick-off time for Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town?

The game between Bolton and Fleetwood kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday, August 15th, under the floodlights.