Bolton Wanderers weighing up ‘surprise’ transfer move for ex-PL man

Bolton Wanderers are interested in signing experienced midfielder Charlie Adam on a free transfer this summer, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Ian Evatt has wasted no time in strengthening his squad following his arrival from Barrow, having already made 14 signings since taking the reins at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Having recently completed the signing of Evatt’s former teammate Alex Baptiste, another former teammate of the manager’s could be set to arrive, in the form of Charlie Adam.

Adam is on the lookout for a new club after leaving Reading upon the expiry of his contract, having made 21 appearances in the Championship for the Royals this term.

The 34-year-old knows Evatt from his time at Blackpool, where he scored 36 goals in a total of 101 games during a three-year stint at Bloomfield Road.

The former Rangers and Liverpool midfielder has a wealth of experience under his belt, and according to Nixon, Bolton are now considering a “surprise” move for the Scotsman.

The Verdict

This would be a real coup for Bolton and it would signal a real statement of intent to the rest of League Two.

Adam may be 34 years of age, but he has so much experience under his belt which could be beneficial for Wanderers ahead of their bid for promotion next season.

He played 21 times in the Championship this season, which suggests that he’s still fit enough to play, and he should take League Two by storm if he does indeed sign for Evatt’s side.