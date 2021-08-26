Bolton Wanderers weigh up transfer move for attacker

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has told The Bolton News that the club will be looking to bring in an attacker before the transfer deadline next Tuesday.

The news comes after Amadou Bakayoko suffered a calf tear that is set to keep him on the sidelines at the University of Bolton Stadium for several weeks, thus leaving the Trotters short on attacking options.

Now it appears that Wanderers are scouring the market in search of a new signing who can fill in for the 25-year-old whilst he is on the treatment table.

Speaking recently, Evatt was quick to admit that preparations are already underway to make that target a reality as he stated the following on the situation that the club finds itself in:

“We made list upon list during the pre-season, actually from the end of last season.

“Myself and Chris (Markham) spent hours compiling it and the list is still there.

“If players who were not available in the summer suddenly become so, especially for a category one loan, then we have a great list of talent we think could make a big difference to us.

“Those conversations are taking place all the time and we have to see how it develops.”

12 of these 25 Bolton Wanderers facts are fake – Can you identify them?

Bolton have started relatively well in their first season back in Sky Bet League One and are yet to have tasted defeat heading into the start of September.

The Trotters are back in league action this weekend as the travel to the Abbey to take on Cambridge United.

The Verdict

Evatt has shown time and time again that he knows how to work the market to both his and Bolton’s advantage and there is a good chance that they will get in the player that they are looking for.

The injury to Bakayoko isn’t ideal but the important thing is that they now have the option to bring in a temporary replacement.

With there being plenty of young players at Premier League and Championship clubs that are in need of game time, there is now a real possibility that they could get someone in.

Bakayoko won’t be out for as long as first thought and in the meantime the club could get in a player who makes a real difference to their results in the league.