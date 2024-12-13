This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers are in contention to finish inside the play-off places in League One this season, so the January transfer window could prove to be pivotal.

Long-serving manager Ian Evatt has been under pressure from some sections of the Trotters' fanbase for much of the campaign, with the supporters desperate to see their side win promotion this term after finishing inside the top six in both of the last two seasons.

Bolton have been inconsistent this season, with some convincing victories over the likes of Reading and Stevenage, as well as hugely disappointing results against a few of the sides around them in the table, such as Stockport County and Huddersfield Town.

Evatt may already be looking ahead and thinking about ways in which he can strengthen his squad during the upcoming January transfer window, although there are one or two players who could be interested in a departure next month.

A couple of players may want to leave Bolton in January

We asked our Bolton fan pundit, Liam O'Meara, if he could identify a player who may be keen on a move away from the club in January.

"I think the one that springs to mind straight away is probably Will Forrester," said Liam.

"He has not really been able to nail down a starting position, and has at times seen Josh Dacres-Cogley and Gethin Jones come in as a third centre-back over him.

"That would suggest that he is probably not at the top of Ian Evatt's plans, and at 23, he probably wants to be playing every week, so I can imagine that he would consider a move out of the club.

"I think Victor Adeboyejo is another one.

"Whilst he is playing, he is part of a rotated front line, and I think he came to Bolton with ideas of kicking on and earning a Championship move.

"He hasn't really got the goals for Bolton this season, so he hasn't nailed down a guaranteed starting place every week, and there is always talk in every window about him potentially leaving."

Victor Adeboyejo's 2023/24 League One stats for Bolton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 35 10 1

Forrester and Adeboyejo will want to be given more opportunities

Forrester and Adeboyejo may want to leave Bolton in January, given that neither of them have been given as many starts as they would have been hoping for at the start of the campaign.

Both players started in the 5-0 defeat against Stockport, which is unlikely to have helped them force their way into Evatt's first-choice starting eleven, although Adeboyejo did score during the win against Mansfield Town at the start of December, so he will hope that he can now go on a run of goalscoring form.

It will be interesting to see whether either player leaves in January, but as Liam explained, it would not be the biggest surprise if they did.