It does not feel that long ago that Josh Windass' very, very late winner sent Sheffield Wednesday from the third tier to the second courtesy of a League One play-off final victory at Wembley.

Yet, the new EFL and League One season kick off again this weekend, with some intriguing opening clashes thrown up.

One of those sees Bolton Wanderers host Lincoln City at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Last season, Bolton did well to secure fifth place in the third tier but suffered defeat at the hands of Barnsley in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, for Lincoln, their aim will be to close the gap between themselves last season and the play-offs, after finishing 11th in League One in 22/23.

What is the latest Bolton Wanderers/Lincoln City team news?

When both managers sit down and give their respective press conferences ahead of the match later this week, there will be a much clearer picture in terms of team and injury news.

One thing that will certainly be interesting to see is how many of each respective club's summer signings will feature in the match, though.

It's been a busy summer for both sides, with eight new arrivals at Bolton Wanderers, and five at Lincoln City.

At Bolton, in positive news for the club, a number of those additions were signed on permanent deals.

Indeed, Nathan Baxter, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Joel Coleman, Dan Nlundulu, Will Forrester, and Carlos Mendes are now all contracted to the Trotters.

Elsewhere, Ian Evatt's side have brought in Paris Maghoma from Brentford and Zac Ashworth from West Bromwich Albion - both on loan.

Lincoln City are yet to make use of the loan market this summer, with all of their arrivals so far having been permanent arrivals.

The likes of Tyler Walker, Lukas Jensen, Alistair Smith, Jaden Brown, and Reeco Hackett have all arrived at Sincil Bank in recent weeks.

It will certainly be interesting to hear from both managers which players may or may not feature come Saturday afternoon.

Is the match live on TV or via live stream?

No, due to the match taking place during the EFL's blackout period, the match will not be live on television or available to stream in the United Kingdom.

This may, however, be different for overseas supporters.

For further details on this, please check the Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City websites respectively.

Where can I buy tickets?

Although the match is now just a matter of days away, it may be the case that tickets are still available for those wishing to attend.

You may have to sign up to each club's respective ticketing websites in order to gain access to these, though.

For tickets in the Bolton Wanderers end, more information can be found here.

For Lincoln City tickets, and those in the away end, you will need to purchase your tickets via the Lincoln City website. The Imps' ticketing website can be found here.

What time is kick-off?

The League One clash between Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City is set to take place on Saturday 5th August.

The match will take place at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Kick-off between Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City is set for 3pm in the United Kingdom.