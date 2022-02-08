Bolton Wanderers v Charlton: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Bolton Wanderers host Charlton Athletic this evening as both sides look to close the gap between themselves and the play-off places.

The Trotters are unbeaten in their last five having won four of them alongside keeping a clean sheet.

The Addicks are not as strong but have put together a positive run of three wins on the trot, continued by a narrow 3-2 victory over AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

Ian Evatt’s men won the reverse fixture 4-1 with Dapo Afolayan running riot at The Valley to heap misery on the South Londoners’ terrible start to the campaign under Nigel Adkins.

Latest team news

Corey Blackett-Taylor is unavailable after limping off with a hamstring injury early on against the Dons on Saturday.

Diallang Jaiyesimi replaced the Aston Villa academy graduate and produced a beautiful assist for Conor Washington in the first half, he will likely start the game at left wing back with Ben Purrington currently out of favour under Johnnie Jackson.

Jake Forster-Caskey remains a long term absentee and Sam Lavelle is yet to feature since late October but has returned to full training in recent weeks.

Bolton have no injury absences and Ricardo Santos’ red card from their 1-1 draw at Morecambe last time out has been rescinded after a successful appeal, so he is also available.

Is there a live stream?

The match can be purchased for £10 on Bolton Wanderers’ iFollow service or on CharltonTV.

Quiz: Did Bolton Wanderers win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Did Bolton win, lose or draw against MK Dons at home? Win Lose Draw

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 8pm at The UniBol, with every other League One game this evening beginning at 7.45pm.