Bolton Wanderers v Charlton Athletic: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Bolton Wanderers will play Charlton Athletic this weekend in what should be an intriguing League One encounter.

The Trotters have had an excellent start to the new campaign, with boss Ian Evatt picking up where he left off last time around.

They finished in the top half of the third tier table in the 2021/22 season and very nearly crept into the play-offs at one point.

Now, the side are tenth in League One and have lost only two of their opening six games.

They’ll want to continue that run against Charlton but the Addicks, now led by Ben Garner, have been equally as solid in their first few fixtures.

They’re in eighth currently and have impressed with the former Swindon Town boss at the helm.

It will certainly make for interesting viewing then and here is all you need to know ahead of the game.

Latest team news

The bad news for Ian Evatt is that it seems he will be without Declan John, who tends to be a first-team mainstay for Bolton.

Whilst they do have other options to come in as a replacement for the interim, including new signing Owen Beck from Liverpool, they will be hoping he can get back into the action soon at the club.

For Charlton, the Addicks will have to make do with very little options up-front.

They do have captain Jayden Stockley amongst others but after a setback in his return, Chuks Aneke likely won’t get onto the field at the University of Bolton Stadium.

It means the club’s supporters will be crossing their fingers that Stockley doesn’t get injured or suspended in this fixture.

Score prediction

It is a difficult game to call, with both teams doing well so far in League One.

Bolton were superb last year and will want to build on that and with the side at home here, they might have the slight advantage.

Ben Garner has got his side right up to scratch already though and won’t make it easy for the Wanderers. 2-1 Bolton.

Is there a live stream?

With the clubs playing their game at 3pm on a Saturday, it means that the game won’t be shown on TV and therefore there won’t be a live stream in the UK.

However, overseas fans can buy a match pass on either club’s website for £10.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place on Saturday, September 3 at 3pm.