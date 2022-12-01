Bolton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Bolton Wanderers face a tricky game on Friday night as they take on Bristol Rovers.

Bolton will be looking to strengthen their promotion challenge while Rovers will be hoping they can put together another unbeaten run after faltering of late.

Both sides have different expectations this season and that they’re meeting depending on your perspective. With Bolton looking like promotion contenders and Rovers competing well upon their return to League One, this could be an interesting game for both managers.

Ian Evatt’s side have won their last two going into this game while Joey Barton’s team saw their four-game unbeaten run come to a halt against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup.

Latest team news

Barring any last-minute injury issues, Evatt is unlikely to contemplate many alterations to his Bolton starting XI after an extended break from playing. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is pushing for a recall to the starting XI while Kyle Dempsey will be out after damaging ligaments in his ankle in the game against Barrow.

Despite the defeat to Boreham Wood, Barton may not make drastic changes to his side as a result of their previous good form. A number of players were suffering from a bug and missed out that game as a result of illness meaning any alternations may be minor.

This game is likely to come too soon for Harry Anderson and Paul Coutts, whilst Ryan Loft is set to miss out after he was struck down by illness earlier this week.

That may allow the returning Jordan Rossiter or Luke McCormack to come into midfield and Aaron Collins to partner Josh Coburn in attack.

Is there a live stream?

With the game taking place on Friday evening, it means there isn’t a blackout for live games.

This means supporters can watch the games on their respective iFollow accounts of each club.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 7:45 pm on Friday night.

Score prediction

It will be an intriguing game but with Bristol Rovers just overcoming illness within their squad, Bolton might be in better shape.

2-0 Bolton win.