Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to deliver an upset in the EFL Cup tomorrow evening as the Trotters prepare for a clash with Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Trotters suffered their first league defeat of the season at the weekend with Sheffield Wednesday running out as 2-0 winners at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Hoping for an immediate reaction, it remains to be seen how strong of a team Ian Evatt will look to put out against their opponents from England’s top flight.

Villa come into tomorrow’s clash after a 3-1 defeat away to Crystal Palace, with there being scope for Steven Gerrard to switch things up.

The Midlands club have picked up three points from three games in the Premier League thus far, with the objective at Villa Park likely to be striving to secure European football.

Latest team news

Evatt hinted that Dion Charles could be back for tomorrow’s clash, something that will add an extra dimension to Bolton’s front line.

Ricardo Santos returned from suspension at the weekend, so the influential captain will be available once more should the Bolton boss select a strong XI.

Possessing strong options all across the pitch, Gerrard might use tomorrow’s clash as an opportunity to get more minutes into some of those on the fringes of things at the moment.

Therefore, the likes of Ashley Young and Douglas Luiz could be brought into the starting XI for tomorrow’s clash.

Score prediction

There would be no surprise to see a response from Bolton tomorrow against quality opposition, however, the Premier League club’s quality should shine through and result in an Aston Villa victory. 1-2.

Is there a live stream?

Bolton will provide a live stream of tomorrow’s clash via their iFollow.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off tomorrow evening is at 19:45 BST.