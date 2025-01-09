This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers will be aiming to climb into the play-off places in the second half of the League One season.

It has been a tumultuous first half of the campaign for Ian Evatt’s side, who have been unable to maintain the form that earned them a third-place finish last term.

Speculation has surrounded the manager this season amid inconsistent form, but the Whites are still in the mix for the top six.

The January transfer window could prove an important period in their aim of gaining promotion, with the club holding an opportunity to make improvements to the first-team squad before the 3 February deadline.

Bolton need to strengthen their centre-back options this month

When asked what area of the team needs to be strengthened this month, FLW’s Bolton fan pundit Liam O’Meara highlighted centre-back.

He believes someone with greater aerial presence than Ricardo Santos should be signed to improve their capability of attacking and defending in the box.

“In terms of what we most need, a commanding centre-back who is effective in the air in both boxes,” O’Meara told Football League World.

Related Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers set to complete Peterborough United transfer agreement Bolton are set to complete the signing of Peterborough's Joel Randall, sources have exclusively informed Football League World

“Bolton have Ricardo Santos, who, despite his size, isn’t as commanding as we would like and, particularly attacking set pieces, he doesn’t attack the ball in the way we need.

“So, we need a commanding centre-back, who can control the area in both boxes.”

Ricardo Santos’ importance to Bolton

Santos has played 22 times in League One so far this season, with each appearance coming as a start.

He has even contributed one goal to the team’s promotion efforts, scoring in a 4-1 win over Stevenage.

Ricardo Santos - Bolton Wanderers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 46 0 (1) 2021-22 37 0 2022-23 30 (29) 3 (0) 2023-24 34 0 (1) 2024-25 22 1 (0) As of January 9th

However, the 29-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Next up for Bolton is a trip to face Rotherham United on 11 January in a 12.30pm kick-off.

January additions could have big impact on Evatt’s future

Evatt’s future has been under the microscope all season due to inconsistent form, but a January addition could be what makes or breaks his tenure.

If the right signing can be made, it could have a transformative impact on their campaign and thus ease the pressure on the manager’s position.

Given Santos’ contract situation, signing someone to replace him now would be a solid use of their resources.

Someone with greater threat in the air could also give the team an extra attacking edge that they need to compete for a top-six position this campaign.