This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Notts County look set to face a battle to keep hold of their striker Alassana Jatta this January, with several teams from higher up the pyramid taking an interest in the Gambian.

According to reports from The Guardian earlier today, the Championship’s bottom club, Plymouth Argyle, have seen a bid of £750,000 rejected for the 26-year-old, with the Magpies believed to be holding out for a seven-figure sum.

The Guardian’s reports also stated that fellow Championship outfit Portsmouth are also admirers of Jatta, as well as Bolton Wanderers in League One.

The Trotters have parted company with boss Ian Evatt and will be looking for a replacement for their own frontman Dion Charles, who was sold to Huddersfield Town last week.

Jatta could be a good option for Bolton

After last week’s sale of Charles, Bolton will be looking for a striker who can come in and re-ignite their season during the remainder of the January window.

They have been plagued by inconsistency in what has been a very disappointing campaign so far, but with just three points separating them and Stockport County in the final play-off position, there is plenty of opportunity for Bolton to still achieve something come the season’s end.

While Jatta’s price tag of £1million is undoubtedly a hefty fee for a League Two player, the recent sale of Charles means, in theory, they do have money to spend.

We spoke to Football League World’s resident Bolton fan pundit, Liam O'Meara, to get his thoughts on the links with Jatta, as well as how the Gambian could fit into the side.

Liam said: “I think Jatta is an interesting option, actually. Not one I had previously considered, but at 6'2" and with a great return of goals already for Notts County in League Two, he represents a really good option for us.

“Particularly if we do look to move towards a 4-3-3 under the new manager, because I think that would really complement Aaron Collins, John McAtee and even Szabolcs Schon in terms of being able to use some of the wider players that are fitting like square pegs into round holes at the moment.

“So I am very much a big fan of that move.”

Jatta has been outstanding for Notts County

Since his move from Danish Superliga side Viborg FF last January, Jatta has become an integral part of Notts’ side.

He notched five goals and two assists from 10 League Two games last season, but has already kicked on this campaign, and currently has 12 goals and four assists to his name after just 20 league games.

Alassana Jatta Notts County Stats, all comps (As per Fotmob) Games Goals Assists 33 20 6

He is firmly in the race for the golden boot in the fourth division, especially now Nathan Lowe has had his Walsall loan cut short.

While Jatta is obviously unproven at a higher level within the Football League, he has already shown to be very much the full package at League Two level.

His goals and assists are one thing, but he also plays a massive role for Notts in terms of holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

His combination of height and pace make him extremely difficult to defend against, and he has all the attributes to be a success further up the pyramid.

He has a year-and-a-half left on his Notts contract, but that chance to play in a higher league could well come sooner rather than later.