Bolton Wanderers’ two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

The notion of recruiting smart is becoming an increasingly important aspect of modern-day football, with the top clubs in English football continuing to get richer.

Bolton Wanderers, over the last few years, have certainly added intelligently to the squad, during a time where they have not been as financially healthy as past seasons.

Sandwiched in and amongst some excellent deals they have managed to complete, they have also seen some players being unable to meet expectation levels.

Sometimes this can be down to external factors, with injuries and general unavailability tending to play a pivotal role.

Here, we take a look at two of Bolton’s most underwhelming signings across the last five years…

James Weir

Coming through the ranks at a club that continues to produce talent at an alarming rate in Manchester United, James Weir arrived with an element of expectation on his shoulders.

In-between his youth career with the Premier League giants and arriving at Bolton, Weir spent three years with Hull City, with the Tigers operating in the Premier League during the first campaign.

Making the move to The University of Bolton Stadium aged just 21, not only was it expected that the young midfielder could play an immediate part, but he was also someone who could progress with the club.

However, Weir was confined to just eight league appearances for the Trotters during the first half of the 2019/20 campaign, with his contract being terminated by the end of January.

Xavier Amaechi

It certainly feels harsh to include Xavier Amaechi as part of this list, with injuries seriously hampering his progress at Bolton this season.

Amaechi joined on loan from Hamburger SV at the start of the season, with the exciting winger’s arrival being met with a lot of optimism.

However, two separate injuries has halted his development at The University of Bolton Stadium, and subsequently, he has been confined to just eight league appearances this season.

Amaechi has shown glimpses of promise when he has been afforded minutes on the pitch, with Ian Evatt asking for more consistency from the young winger.

The initial deal was a six-month loan, with Bolton opting to extend it to the end of the season.