Bolton Wanderers transfer talking points: Dapo Afolayan interest, squad depth concern and Antoni Sarcevic replacment

Bolton Wanderers have endured an up and down first season back in League One so far with the January transfer window presenting an opportunity to increase their distant play-off hopes.

The Trotters grabbed a crucial victory at home to Crewe Alexandra on Friday evening after a very disappointing run that saw them slip away from the top six picture.

Ian Evatt’s men commanded a lot of respect in 5-2 and 4-1 wins away at Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic to really announce themselves as a newly promoted side, injuries and departures to key players has seen the squad unravel a touch in the last run of fixtures but there is no doubt that the club are in a good position to kick on in the third tier.

The January transfer window is fast approaching for all League One clubs and like everyone else, Bolton will have some issues to address both incoming and potentially outgoing at the start of 2022 – let’s look at some of them.

Dapo Afolayan

Afolayan has been the Trotters’ best player by a country mile so far this season and at just 24 will attract interest with development still ahead of him. The types of goals Afolayan have scored come across as a player who is far too good for the third tier and will have him on the radar of clubs higher up in the English football pyramid.

The West Ham United academy graduate is contracted at The UniBol until the summer of 2024 so Bolton are in a good position to hold onto him until at least the end of the season.

Squad depth concern

Wanderers are short for cover in some crucial positions. Gethin Jones played a crucial role in the club’s good form at the start of the campaign and Bolton struggled to replace his services when he was ruled out through injury, Lloyd Isgrove has been playing out of position admirably at right back recently but that has caused his attacking threat to be reduced.

Bolton are also very thin in central midfield, Andrew Tutte and Brandon Comley have not featured so far in the league due to injury and that only leaves four midfielders to occupy three positions in the 4-2-31 system. If MJ Williams, Josh Sheehan or Kieran Lee were to suffer a serious injury Bolton would be down to the barebones.

Antoni Sarcevic replacement

Eoin Doyle’s poor form and Antoni Sarcevic’s surprise departure to Stockport County mean there is a need to recruit at the top of the pitch for Wanderers. Looking ahead the Trotters will be intent on returning to the Championship in the next few seasons and so it will be interesting to monitor who they are keeping tabs on with that in mind.

Ricardo Santos has taken the armband since Sarcevic left the club and could be aided by some more senior players with experience competing towards the top end of the third division around him in the dressing room.