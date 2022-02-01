Bolton Wanderers’ transfer stance over Fulham player becomes clearer

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has admitted to Manchester Evening News that the club would love to sign Fulham’s Marlon Fossey on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old defender is currently on loan with the Sky Bet League One side from the Cottagers after completing his move to the University of Bolton Stadium in early January and has certainly impressed for the Trotters so far.

Fossey has played well at right back and possess the ability to get in behind opposition backlines in order to delver dangerous crosses – a trait that he has showcased to great effect in the five games he has played for Wanderers so far.

Now Evatt has had his say on the chances of his club making a permanent move for the defender, as he stated the following on the matter recently:

“We’ve been strategic in our decision making this window. Marlon is someone that we’d love to take permanently and there’s already been discussions there, so we feel like we’re in a good place.

“The more he plays and how well he’s doing at the moment, people are going to highlight him as a potential for the future, but we really like him.

“We love his attitude, we love what he’s done so far but there’s still a long way to go.”

Fossey is under contract with Fulham until the summer of 2023 but could well be keen on a move up North if he continues to thrive under Evatt’s leadership.

The American born full back has been part of the London club’s academy set up since the start of his career.

The Verdict

This would be a great deal for Bolton as it would help them to bring in a player who already looks to be part of the furniture despite not being with them for a long period of time.

The challenge for Fossey will be to maintain his fine form moving forwards further into 2022, with it sure to determine whether the League One side firm up their interest or not.

He seemingly doesn’t have much of a future at Fulham and would surely be better off moving on if the opportunity arose to do so.

It”ll certainly be intriguing to see how he gets on during the rest of the campaign.