Bolton Wanderers’ transfer stance on 21-year-old midfielder is clarified

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that the club will allow Ronan Darcy to leave this summer if he is looking to join a team who are able to provide him with the opportunity of playing regular first-team football.

Since making his debut in 2019, the attacking midfielder has been unable to establish himself as a key member of Bolton’s squad.

After being loaned out to Swedish outfit Sogndal in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign, he was granted another temporary exit by Wanderers earlier this year as he joined Queen’s Park.

During his time with Queen’s Park, Darcy scored one goal in 10 appearances as the club were promoted to the second-tier of Scottish football.

Despite the fact that the 21-year-old’s current deal at Bolton is set to run until 2023, he has recently been granted permission to undergo a trial at Swindon Town.

Darcy played for the Robins in their pre-season friendly with Melksham Town last weekend.

Making reference to Darcy, Evatt has revealed that Bolton will allow the attacking midfielder to move on to pastures new if Swindon or another team indicate a willingness to sign him.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Evatt said: “I think what we’re trying to do is do right by Ronan really.

“Do we think he’s ready for our first team?

No at the minute is the truthful and honest answer.

“Could he part of the B team?

“Of course he could and be a very good part of that B team.

“But he wants to forge a career.

“He wants to play regular first team league football and we don’t want to stand in his way to do that.

“We wish him well and hopefully it works out at Swindon.

“If not, he’ll come and be part of our B team and we’ll give him further development time.

“It’s a win-win really.”

The Verdict

Considering that he has only made 35 senior appearances for Bolton during his time at the club, it may be time for Darcy to join a team in a lower division.

With Evatt confirming that he doesn’t believe that the attacking midfielder is ready to play a role at senior level for the Trotters, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Darcy seals a permanent departure in the coming weeks.

Swindon may decide to add Darcy to their squad if he impresses in pre-season.

Given that the Robins managed to reach the play-offs in the previous term, Darcy could potentially be part of a squad that challenges for automatic promotion later this year if he makes the switch to the Energy Check County Ground.