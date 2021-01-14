Bolton Wanderers transfer round-up: Potential player return, Crellin departure possible, loan player set to leave club

Bolton Wanderers have already done some early January transfer window business as they look to climb from their mid-table position in League Two.

Ian Evatt has brought in vast experience from levels above with the signing of ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Kieran Lee on an 18-month deal, and also solved his issues at left-wing-back with the loan capture of Declan John from Swansea.

Trotters fans will have to wait a bit longer to see John in action due to an injury he’s picked up, but you get the feeling that more additions are needed for Wanderers to rise from 17th position.

The League Two salary cap might put paid to that, so Bolton may have to get rid of a few faces to improve – let’s look at the latest speculation surrounding incomings and outgoings.

Peter Kioso

Right-wing-back Kioso joined on a loan deal from Luton Town back in October and was a regular figure for Evatt, scoring an impressive three league goals – but was recalled by Nathan Jones this week.

It’s thought that he is needed in-case of further injuries, but there’s every chance that he could return out on loan, but whether that is with Bolton or someone else is another matter.

Logic would suggest he returns to a place where he’s been flourishing, and Ian Evatt clearly wants him back, but League One interest has emerged according to Alan Nixon, who tweeted a few days ago that Northampton are now in the mix.

Billy Crellin

The highly-rated Fleetwood stopper joined on a season-long loan, having once attracted the attentions of Premier League side Everton and has played for England at four different youth groups.

It’s not quite gone to plan though for the 20-year-old at the UniBol, and Evatt had to apologise a few months ago for publicly telling Crellin to ‘man up’ after making a mistake against Cambridge which led to a goal.

More criticism of Crellin from Bolton fans came after a 4-0 defeat away at Leyton Orient in October, and he’s now spent 11 straight games on the bench (transfermarkt), which may prompt a termination of the loan deal.

Tom White

Along with Crellin’s potential departure, Evatt has confirmed that midfielder White may also be set to go back to Blackburn Rovers, having played just nine times in League Two this season.

Just five of those have been starts and with the emergence of young starlet George Thomason, White has been further pushed down the pecking order.

Sitting on the bench will do his development no good whatsoever and a return to Ewood Park seems likely.