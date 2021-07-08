Bolton Wanderers transfer round-up: Embargo boost, update on linked defender as Evatt discusses potential exits

The summer transfer window has already been a busy one for Bolton Wanderers.

Following the Trotters promotion from League Two last season, the Trotters have already completed the signings of eight players, as they look to put together a squad who can compete back at League One level in the coming campaign.

However, with plenty of time still remaining in the window, there is a chance that Bolton will not be done for business just yet.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest Bolton transfer stories to have emerged over the past few days.

Transfer embargo finally lifted

If Bolton are to do any more business in terms of incomings during the current window, it seems their hopes of doing so have now been given a boost.

For the past few years, the club’s options when it comes to signing players have been limited by embargos placed on the club by the EFL as a result of those much talked about financial issues.

But with things seemingly improving for Wanderers from that perspective recently, the club were absent from the new embargo list released by the EFL for the first time on Wednesday, and a report from The Bolton News has now revealed that the club have confirmed are now free from those restrictions they have previously had to operate under when completing signings.

Phil Jagielka update

One player who it seems will not be joining Bolton this summer despite that embargo update, is Phil Jagielka.

The centre back is a free agent following his release from Sheffield United at the end of last season, and was recently linked with Bolton, who were said to be allowing the 38-year-old to join them for pre-season training.

However, follow up reports from The Bolton News revealed that following a change of heart from Wanderers, Jagielka would not be training with the club, with the former England man now said to be training with Championship side Derby County.

Evatt provides update on possible departures

In terms of outgoings, it seems we may have to wait some time yet to see any more departures from Bolton this summer.

Speaking recently, Ian Evatt admitted that in the wake of those new signings, he did expect around four or five players to leave the club during the current window.

However, providing an update on that, Bolton boss Evatt has now revealed that although Bolton have received enquiries for some members of their squad, but that the financial situation with a number of those clubs means that deals are taking time to progress, and may happen later in the market instead.