Bolton Wanderers transfer round-up: Defender arrives, 27-year-old edges closer to Ian Evatt reunion

Bolton Wanderers are set for a potentially busy couple of weeks in the summer transfer window, as they prepare for life back in League One.

After a tough couple of seasons, the Trotters certainly seem to be on the right path back up the EFL ladder, as they look to one day return to the Premier League.

Ian Evatt’s side won promotion from League Two in the 2020/21 season, and will be eager to avoid dropping straight back into the fourth tier of English football this term.

For that to happen though, it’s likely we’ll see them add to their squad during the summer transfer window, as they look to strengthen different areas of their team.

We take a look at the rumoured incomings and outgoings at the University of Bolton Stadium in the last couple of weeks.

Goalkeeper targeted

Bolton Wanderers are said to be interested in a deal to sign Joel Dixon, who is out of contract with Barrow at the end of this month.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt will know Dixon well as well, having previously worked together whilst with the League Two club earlier in his career.

Barrow have attempted to tie him down to a new deal, but a contract hasn’t been agreed ahead of the new season, with it being claimed that he’s closing in on a move to Bolton Wanderers.

Defender arrives

Bolton have completed the signing of Will Aimson on a two-year deal, as Ian Evatt adds much-needed strength in depth to his side ahead of the new league campaign.

Aimson had previously been on the books with League One side Plymouth Argyle, but signed on a free transfer, after he wasn’t offered a new contract with them.

He’ll be hoping he can hit the ground running, as Bolton look to make a positive start to life back in the third tier of English football.