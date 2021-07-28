Bolton Wanderers transfer round-up: Competitor pulls out of race for striker, injury blow could mean more incomings

After dipping down to the fourth-tier for just one season, Bolton Wanderers will return to League One action on August 7.

The Trotters finished last season in third place, confirming automatic promotion on the final day of the season.

Ian Evatt has welcomed eight new arrivals to The University of Bolton Stadium already this summer, and it remains to be seen if any more signings will cross the line before the late August deadline.

Despite being newsboys to the division, Bolton will be hopeful of competing at the top end of the division, in what is expected to be a very competitive division this time around.

In this piece, we delve into the latest developments in stories involving Bolton Wanderers…

Notts County pull out of the race for non-league star

Last month, an exclusive FLW story revealed that Bolton were in talks to sign Boreham Wood striker Kabongo Tshimanga.

The 24-year-old enjoyed another prolific spell in Hertfordshire last time out adding another 14 league goals to his tally.

Notts County have also been in the running for the striker, however, the latest report from Nottinghamshire Live has outlined that the club are no longer an interested party.

It is not known if Bolton remain keen on striking a deal for the forward.

An injury could force Evatt to dip back into the transfer market

Evatt has previously indicated that Bolton’s business is done if there are no departures that leave glaring voids this summer.

However, an injury to loan signing Xavier Amaechi might just change their stance. The 20-year-old winger came off hurt during Bolton’s 1-0 victory over Preston last week, and it has now emerged that he will have to undergo repair surgery on a fractured metatarsal.

This may force Evatt to head back into the loan market and find a similar kind of player to Amaechi.

