Bolton Wanderers transfer round-up: CEO update, Ian Evatt’s verdict on signing, target signs deal elsewhere

Bolton are preparing for life back in League One and have been busy this summer ensuring Ian Evatt has the tools he needs to have success.

There is now less than a month to go until the start of the season but the Trotters boss may be keen to add a few more signings.

With that in mind, here is all the latest Bolton transfer news…

Bolton CEO issues positive statement

Bolton’s new CEO Neil Hart was only appointed last week but he’s already saying all the right things.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Hart hinted that he would be doing all he could to ensure that Evatt was properly backed ahead of their return to the third tier.

He said: “It definitely feels like we are getting on the right track.

“There is a lot of work to be done and we are not where we want to be. There is a lot of work to do from a business point of view, a lot of work in supporting Ian and his team to get the squad where we want them to be.

“But I just have a feeling there is a really good journey ahead of us.”

Trotters target signs new deal with Hartlepool United

Bolton were one of a string of EFL clubs linked with a move for Hartlepool defender Jamie Sterry, with Sunderland, Oldham, and Walsall named as their competition.

It seems the 25-year-old is now unlikely to join the North West club this summer, however, as The Athletic’s Chris Walsh has reported that he is set to sign a new deal with the newly-promoted League Two side.

It is understood that Sterry will sign a new two-year deal with Hartlepool.

The higher or lower Bolton Wanderers transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Was Marvin Sordell's transfer fee higher or lower than El-Hadji Diouf's Higher Lower

Ian Evatt provides update on Hamburg loanee

Hamburg loanee Xavier Amaechi made his first appearance for Bolton in their 3-1 pre-season victory against Longbridge Town and Evatt provided an interesting update on his fitness after the game.

Speaking to Bolton News, he said: “The issue Xav has is that he’s nowhere near fit enough yet

“He is going to need the whole of pre-season to get to where we think he can be.

“Out of all the group he is probably the furthest behind, from being at Hamburg and where he has been at, so he will be tired, he is going to fatigue, but I promise he will see the benefits of all the hard work he is putting in this pre-season.

“For now, it is about fitness, working hard, and staying fully fit and focused for what’s to come.”