Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to once again compete near the top end of League One in 2023/24 under the stewardship of Ian Evatt.

During the previous campaign, he oversaw a play-off campaign for his side after an impressive league season saw them finish fifth in the third tier, and is looking to build on that again during the summer transfer window.

Unfortunately, Bolton crashed out of the play-off semi-finals to Barnsley, with a 2-1 aggregate win enough to see the South Yorkshire outfit through to play at Wembley against Sheffield Wednesday.

Plans have already begun behind the scenes for the Trotters, as they plot for another promotion next season in a league that looks as though it could be more wide open than ever, given the quality of teams that have been promoted out of League One last season.

They have been busy in the market already, signing eight players to bolster their first-team ranks, including the likes of Ben Andreucci (Leeds United), Trevon Bryan (Burnley), Charlie Hayes-Green (Liverpool),Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town), and Nathan Baxter (Chelsea) - all on free transfers.

What is the latest Bolton Wanderers transfer news?

Here, we take a look at all the latest news surrounding their transfer window plans…

Kane Wilson joins Derby County

Derby have announced that they have signed Bristol City right-back Kane Wilson on a two-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

He had been close to a move to Bolton Wanderers earlier in the window, with a report from BristolLive stating that a deal was near completion.

However, Bolton instead have opted to sign Josh Dacres-Cogley to fill the right-back role, paving the way for their League One rivals to sign him.

MJ Williams departs for MK

Williams has signed for League Two side Milton Keynes Dons for an undisclosed fee.

He was part of Bolton's League Two promotion-winning team and also won the EFL Trophy with the Trotters.Williams had triggered an extra year on his Bolton contract when he went past 100 appearances last season.

The deal was rumoured on Monday, but has been completed today, making him MK's fifth signing of the summer.

Lee Bonis contract

Northern Irish side Larne are set to hang on to striker Lee Bonis, who has put an end to the transfer speculation after signing a new deal with the Northern Irish champions until the summer of 2026.

Bolton were said to have held an interest in the 23-year-old who was valued at around £300,000 alongside various EFL clubs, including: Wigan Athletic, Derby County, Portsmouth, Birmingham City, and Blackpool.

Bonis scored 15 league goals for the Northern Irish outfit last season, helping them secure a first Premiership title in their 134-year history.

Jack Hunt interest emerges

Queens Park Rangers, Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic, and Bolton are all in the race to sign Jack Hunt on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

The 32-year-old is now a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the month upon the expiry of his contract at Hillsborough.

The right-back has a wealth of EFL experience, through the likes of Wednesday, Huddersfield, Barnsley, Nottingham Forest, Rotherham United, and Bristol City; but the competition for his signature is fierce.