Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to once again compete near the top end of League One next season.

Ian Evatt oversaw a play-off campaign for his side after an impressive league season saw them finish fifth in the third tier, and is looking to build on that again during the summer transfer window.

His side crashed out of the play-off semi-finals to Barnsley, with a 2-1 aggregate win enough to see the South Yorkshire outfit through to play at Wembley.

Plans for 2023/24 have already begun behind the scenes for the Trotters, as they plot for another promotion next season in a league that looks as though it could be more wide open than ever.

They have been busy in the market already, signing eight players to bolster their first-team ranks.

What is the latest Bolton Wanderers transfer news?

Here, we take a look at all the latest news surrounding their transfer window plans…

Will Forrester

In a move that was seemingly kept very quiet, Bolton Wanderers have raided their divisional rivals Port Vale to sign centre-back Will Forrester.

The 22-year-old has signed for the Trotters for an undisclosed fee, and joins a strong looking third tier back line, which also includes Ricardo Santos, George Johnston, and Eoin Toal.

Forrester only spent one season with the Valiants, having joined Vale from their bitter rivals Stoke City last summer, the first transfer between the two clubs since 1978. He was a key player in the side last season, making 38 appearances and scoring twice.

Will Bolton lose Kieran Sadlier?

Ian Evatt has clarified that Sadlier’s future will be decided by the Bolton Wanderers player. The 28-year-old has one-year remaining on his current contract, which has raised questions over his immediate future.

Carlton Palmer explained to Football League World that it wouldn't be an issue if Sadlier departed the club this summer.

Palmer said: “It wouldn’t be a massive blow for Bolton if he decides to leave because the manager has stated that, due to the playing system that they have adopted, that Kieran would struggle to fit in and so game time will be limited.

“Sadlier spent the last few months of last season on loan at Leyton Orient, so I think his future lies elsewhere, reading between the lines.”

Ollie Norburn

Former Bolton Wanderers target Ollie Norburn has signed for League One rivals Blackpool.

The Bolton-born midfielder was one of several players made "available for transfer" at London Road by Peterborough United, but has signed for Blackpool for an undisclosed fee despite Bolton enquiring about the player.

The 30-year-old has put pen to paper over a two-year deal at Bloomfield Road to join up with Neil Critchley ahead of 2023/24.

Six free agents join Bolton

The contracts of six players have expired with their former club, meaning they officially joined Bolton this week.

Ben Andreucci (Leeds United), Trevon Bryan (Burnley), and Charlie Hayes-Green (Liverpool) have all initially joined up with Bolton's development side.

Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town), and Nathan Baxter (Chelsea) have all signed this week as well.