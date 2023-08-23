Bolton Wanderers will be aiming to put Saturday’s defeat to Wigan Athletic behind them as they prepare for league action this weekend.

Apart from that game, Bolton have made a promising start to the 2023/24 season, living up to many people’s expectations that they will be competing at the top end of League One this season.

Part of their early-season success has been down to the fact that the club has managed to act swiftly when it comes to transfers.

The club has so far brought in seven new players, and they are Nlundulu, Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Will Forrester, Zac Ashworth, and Paris Maghoma.

While the club has seen the likes of Joel Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga, Kieran Lee, and MJ Williams all depart.

What is the latest Bolton Wanderers transfer news?

As the transfer window heads into its final week before it closes, we have looked at all the latest transfer news coming out of Bolton Wanderers Football Club…

Ian Evatt on Dion Charles’ situation at Bolton

It has recently been reported by TEAMtalk, that Championship duo Watford and Stoke City are interested in signing Bolton’s Dion Charles.

The Northern Ireland international has been a regular name on the scoresheet since joining the Trotters from Accrington Stanley in 2022.

The forward netted 21 goals in all competitions last season and that hasn’t gone unnoticed, with teams from the league above keeping an eye on the player.

Despite the talk of interest from the Championship, Bolton’s manager Ian Evatt has stated last week that there’s been no concrete interest in the forward, and he hasn’t seen any indication from Charles that he wants to leave.

Evatt told The Bolton News: “I don’t get any sense from Dion that he wishes to leave this football club. He loves being here and his relationship with the club and the fans is excellent.”

“Obviously players and managers are always linked at this time of year, especially when they are doing well. I wouldn’t be surprised to see our players linked or perhaps bid for, but we’ll always make the best decision for Bolton Wanderers. Right now, there is nothing to speak of.”

Bolton Wanderers sign ex-Crewe goalkeeper

Bolton Wanderers have announced on their official website that they have signed former Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper Jack Flint.

The young goalkeeper will join the Trotters’ B team after signing a one-year deal, with the club having the option to extend that by another season.

That means Flint will join Luke Hutchinson and Ellis Litherland by providing competition for the club’s youth team.

Flint came through the academy at Crewe but now joins the League One outfit looking to push his career on further and catch the eye of first team manager Ian Evatt.

Ian Evatt won’t change transfer approach despite defeat to Wigan

Despite the club suffering a 4-0 thrashing at home to their arch-rivals, Bolton’s Ian Evatt has stated that the loss won’t send him back into the transfer market looking for answers.

Evatt wants his team to be more “nasty and horrible”, but finding them players and putting them into his squad may not necessarily work he said.

Evatt told The Bolton News: “It is really difficult because the ones who have that edge are normally the ones who are not great, technically - and if they have both, they are in the Premier League. We are in League One.

“We have a philosophy we want to stick to, so we need to try and improve our mental capabilities ourselves. That is going to happen from experiences like that, we just need to respond in the right way.

“I learned a great deal about some of our players, and we just need to make sure that one bad result doesn’t define our season. We are still in a strong place, a good place, and we can be a good team when we put it together, we have shown that. Nine points from four games is still title-winning form.

“We have to hurt, we will hurt, but we have to use it to drive standards.”