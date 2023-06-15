Bolton Wanderers face a busy summer of transfer window activity.

The League One side will be looking to build a side capable of competing for promotion to the Championship.

Bolton reached the play-off semi-finals last season, but fell short of earning their place back in the second tier.

A 2-1 aggregate loss to Barnsley consigned the club to another campaign in the third division.

What is the latest transfer news at Bolton Wanderers?

Here we look at all the latest transfer details surrounding Bolton Wanderers...

Fankaty Dabo pursuit

Bolton are attempting an ambitious move for Coventry City defender Fankaty Dabo.

According to Alan Nixon, the League One side is set to compete for the signing of the 27-year-old with Derby County.

Dabo featured regularly for the Sky Blues as they reached the play-off final last season.

If Bolton can convince him to take the step down to the third division then it could prove a real coup for their first team squad.

Bodvarsson extension

Iceland international Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has agreed a one-year extension with the club.

Bodvarsson has scored 10 goals from 42 league appearances for the club since signing from Millwall in 2022.

The striker is now committed to remaining at the Bolton University Stadium until the summer of 2024, in a boost to the team’s summer plans.

An ankle injury prevented him from featuring more frequently last season, with the 31-year-old becoming a key player at the club since joining from the Lions.

Accrington Stanley deal mooted

Bolton have been linked with a possible move for Accrington Stanley’s Toby Savin.

According to Alan Nixon, the 23-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for the Whites.

The goalkeeper has earned a positive reputation and has already amassed 100 appearances at senior level to his name despite his young age.

Savin has just one year remaining on his contract, with Accrington now preparing for life in League Two for next season.

James Beadle interest

Another goalkeeper that has been mentioned in relation to Bolton is Brighton’s James Beadle.

According to Alan Nixon, the shot stopper is another name on the shortlist of potential targets for this summer.

Ian Evatt is hoping to secure a replacement for James Trafford following the conclusion of his loan spell from Manchester City.

Trafford left big boots to fill with his performances for Bolton last season, but there is some optimism that a deal can be reached with the Seagulls for the 18-year-old.