Bolton Wanderers are in the League One title race, and sit second in the league ahead of Saturday's big clash with fellow promotion candidates Barnsley, and will be hoping to utilise the last few days of the current transfer window to bolster their squad and increase their chances of a Championship return.

Wanderers were busy during the summer transfer window, as signings such as former Tranmere Rovers man Josh Cogley have proved to be pivotal to the success of the Greater Manchester outfit so far this campaign, and while the winter window has been less busy, new additions in the coming days could prove to be equally vital.

Bolton Wanderers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nathan Baxter Chelsea Permanent Josh Dacres-Cogley Tranmere Rovers Permanent Joel Coleman Ipswich Town Permanent Dan Nlundulu Southampton Permanent Will Forrester Port Vale Permanent Carlos Mendes Luton Town Permanent Paris Maghoma Brentford Loan Zac Ashworth West Brom Loan

Ian Evatt's side are one of the most entertaining sides in the third tier, and have scored 50 goals from 27 games, while club top goalscorer Dion Charles has found the back of the net on 13 occasions from 26 starts this season.

However, in order to maintain their current automatic promotion spot, Wanderers are aiming to further strengthen their options in attacking areas, as the race for the League One title is set to heat up in the coming weeks and months.

Wanderers keen on Aaron Collins and Niall Ennis

The Bolton News revealed on that Wanderers boss Evatt confirmed that the club's bid for Bristol Rovers Collins last week had been rejected by the West Country outfit, but the club are considering whether to make another swoop for the Gas man.

Collins has played a key role for the Gas since signing from Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2021, and has scored 3 goals as well as producing eight assists in 23 League One starts so far this season.

Last campaign, the 26-year-old established himself as one of the most dangerous players in the third tier as he made an impressive return of 16 goals and 11 assists, while only Conor Chaplin, Jonson Clarke-Harris and David McGoldrick produced more direct goal contributions than Collins during the 2022/23 League One season.

The Bolton News also reported that the Wanderers are interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis, who has not been a success since his move to Ewood Park, and is struggling for game-time while failing to make a single goal contribution.

In fact, Ennis has made only three Championship starts for Rovers this season, which is a big contrast from his time spent at former club Plymouth Argyle for whom he scored 12 goals during the 2022/23 third tier campaign in which the Pilgrims lifted the League One title.

Evatt told the Bolton News that Wanderers like both Ennis and Collins, so perhaps we can expect to see a new arrival in the striker department at the Toughsheet Community Stadium before the transfer window slams shut.

Bids rejected for attacking duo

The Bolton News reported on that Wanderers have rejected loan bids from fellow third-tier clubs for attacking duo Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Cameron Jerome, who have not scored a single goal for the club in League One this season.

The report states that even though Wanderers are interested in signing strikers this window, Evatt believes that Bodvarsson and Jerome still have an important part to play, so perhaps we will see rotation among the Greater Manchester outfit's attacking line as the latter half of the season progresses.

Both Jerome and Bodvarsson are experienced Football League players, so at the very least their dressing room presence could be a contributing factor towards the Wanderers achieving their goal of promotion, and possibly even the League One title.