Bolton Wanderers transfer exit confirmed

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has told The Bolton News that Nathan Delfouneso will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The former Aston Villa and Blackpool striker was loaned out to Bradford City on deadline day in order to get more in the way of game time away from the University of Bolton Stadium.

Delfouneso had slowly fallen out of favour under the guidance of Evatt and now faces a future that is very much up in the air behind the end of this season.

Speaking about the player’s situation recently, Evatt was quick to confirm that it is unlikely that the player will play for the club again as his deal continues to run down:

“We have signed a lot of players in Nathan’s position, so we felt it best that he go and play regular football and try and earn himself a contract for next season.

“He has six months left of his contract here and after that, he’ll need to impress to get something somewhere else. That’s just football.”

Prior to his loan move to Valley Parade recently, the versatile forward had racked up two goals in 20 games across all competitions for the Trotters.

Overall the frontman has played just south of 70 games for Bolton since joining the club in August 2020.

The Verdict

This is the right move and decision for everyone involved as Delfouneso simply hasn’t been good enough for Bolton when he has been handed a chance.

It has been a slow yet frustrating fall from grace for a player who possesses obvious quality and he will now be hoping that he can secure a permanent move elsewhere.

He will be looking to impress during this spell with Bradford and will then start to field interest in his services.

Even at 31 he still has the quality to provide a club with a good striking option, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.