Bolton Wanderers’ top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

It’s fair to say that Bolton Wanderers have endured a tough few seasons, and their memories of playing their football in the Premier League will feel like a distant memory.

The Trotters are currently playing their football in the fourth-tier of English football, and are five points adrift of league-leaders Cheltenham Town heading into their final ten matches of this year’s campaign.

The club have had their fair share of signings over the years that have made a positive impact at the University of Bolton Stadium, and they’ve certainly justified some of the hefty prices that have been paid for their services.

We take a look at Bolton Wanderers’ top-ten most expensive signings, and see what they’re up to nowadays.

