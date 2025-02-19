This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bolton Wanderers could benefit from the signing of Cambridge United’s Liam Bennett in the summer, with the right-back set to become a free agent.

The Trotters have had a turbulent campaign so far, with Ian Evatt losing his job after the side failed to live up to expectations.

However, Bolton have improved under Steven Schumacher, and a top six finish now seems like a genuine possibility as they look to seal a return to the Championship.

Whether they are successful or not in their promotion pursuit, it appears a big summer awaits Wanderers, as Schumacher is sure to want to reshape the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Bolton may be in the market for a right wing-back this summer

And, it would be no surprise if the new boss targets a right wing-back in the summer, as Josh Dacres-Cogley is facing an uncertain future as his deal runs down, whilst Gethin Jones has been used as part of the back three.

So, when quizzed by FLW about one soon-to-be free agent that Bolton could sign, it’s perhaps no surprise that fan pundit Liam identified that area of the pitch as somewhere they could improve, as he revealed that Cambridge’s Bennett is someone who he feels could impress under Schumacher.

“There are some obvious names there, like Kwame Poku, everyone would want him. But, looking at where Bolton would look, with Josh Dacres-Cogley coming to the end of his contract, Gethin Jones has not been playing at wing-back for the past few years, so Cambridge’s Liam Bennett stuck out to me.

“I didn’t realise he was coming to the end of his contract, and he has been brilliant for quite some time now, and at 23, he is a good age. So, he could come in and offer some competition, and he would definitely be someone I’d be looking at.”

Liam Bennett fits the profile Bolton should be seeking

The recruitment team at Bolton will obviously have to wait to see what division the club are in before they move on targets, but Bennett fits the profile of the type of player they should be trying to sign.

At 23, he is a young, hungry player, and he would see Bolton as a step-up, so he would be desperate to prove himself at this level. More importantly, he also suits the system that Schumacher plays with, so he looks a good fit.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 5 Huddersfield Town 31 17 55 6 Leyton Orient 31 20 53 7 Charlton Athletic 31 10 50 8 Bolton Wanderers 31 2 50 9 Reading 31 3 49

The fact he is available on a free is another added bonus, as he would represent something of a bargain.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens with Bennett, although it does seem likely that he will leave Cambridge given their struggles, as relegation to League Two now seems inevitable.