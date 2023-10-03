Bolton Wanderers are in the mix at the top of the League One table in the early stages of the new season.

The Whites have a game in hand on the likes of Stevenage and Portsmouth above them in the standings.

The gap to Stevenage in third is just one point ahead of the two teams meeting on Tuesday evening.

Ian Evatt’s side have earned 17 from a possible 27, sitting five points behind leaders Pompey.

Bolton welcome their promotion rivals to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, where the club can move up to third with a victory.

Bolton’s form has been quite mixed in recent weeks, with the team earning two wins, two draws and one loss from their last five in the league.

Evatt’s side will need to find greater consistency if they are to compete for automatic promotion this year.

What is the latest Bolton Wanderers team news?

A win over Stevenage would be a great market for their promotion ambition for this campaign.

Here we look at who will be missing for the Whites for Tuesday night’s big game…

Evatt will be pleased that he has no new injury concerns going into this evening’s clash following their big win at the weekend over rivals Port Vale.

A 1-0 away to Vale saw Bolton leapfrog them in the League One table on goal difference.

In more positive news, Victor Adeboyejo could make a return to the first team squad on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old has been absent with a knee injury, but is nearing a return and could be in the matchday squad for the clash with Stevenage, all going well.

Although there is a greater chance he makes his return at the weekend for the fixture with Carlisle United.

Dan Nlundulu will likely keep his place in the side in his place, with the forward performing well in the win over Vale on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gethin Jones remains absent as he continues to serve his suspension after his dismissal against Peterborough United.

But George Thomason is back in the squad after he sat-out the win over Port Vale last weekend as part of his one-game suspension.

With no other injury absences, Evatt should have a relatively healthy squad to choose from on Tuesday night.

Bolton will be keen to continue their winning ways after an important victory over Vale last weekend.

This moved the team to fourth in the table, with the club aiming for a top two spot for this year.

Can Bolton Wanderers gain promotion this season?

The Whites came close in the previous campaign, missing out on a play-off final with a defeat to Barnsley.

Their fifth place finish saw them earn 81 points, missing out on a top two spot by 17.

The League One table is set to be very competitive this year, but no clear favourites have emerged in the race for promotion.

If Bolton can win this evening, then that will be a big statement of their intent to grab one of the two automatic promotion places for this year.