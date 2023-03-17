Bolton Wanderers will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Ipswich Town when they head to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

Ian Evatt's side were unable to deliver the goods in front of their own supporters last weekend as goals from George Hirst and Cameron Burgess sealed all three points for the Blues in this fixture.

As a result of Wycombe Wanderers' victory over Bristol Rovers earlier this week, Bolton are now only three points ahead of their League One rivals in the standings.

Bolton, who currently occupy the final play-off spot, know that they will need to deliver the goods on a consistent basis during the closing stages of the campaign in order to secure a top-six finish.

Set to take on an Owls outfit who have not tasted defeat at this level since the start of October, Wanderers could be in for a tough evening if they are not firing on all cylinders.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at the Bolton players who are definitely set to miss this fixture.

Check them out below...

Jack Iredale

Signed by Bolton last year following a spell with Cambridge United, Jack Iredale featured regularly for the club during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

The defender racked up 19 league appearances for Wanderers while he also represented the club in the EFL Trophy, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Unfortunately for Iredale, he has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since January after sustaining a knee injury during the club's triumph over Barnsley.

Due to the severity of Iredale's injury, he may not make his return to action until May.

In the absence of Iredale, Gethin Jones could be given the nod to feature in the left wing-back role this evening by Evatt.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Another player who will definitely not be available for tonight's game is Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

The Iceland international has not featured for Bolton since their meeting with Portsmouth earlier this year.

Bodvarsson suffered a serious ankle injury in this fixture and is not set to feature for Wanderers during the remainder of the campaign after undergoing surgery.

Before his season was curtailed, the forward managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions in all competitions for Bolton while he also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.