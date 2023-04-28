Bolton Wanderers welcome Fleetwood Town to the University of Bolton Stadium this Saturday.

The Trotters will know their final home game of the season is a must win as they look to keep up with the play-off chasers.

Bolton come into this game on the back off a surprising 1-0 home defeat to relegation-bound Accrington Stanley.

However, the Lancashire club will know if they get maximum points from their remaining games, they will be in the play-offs come May.

They welcome a Fleetwood side that sit in 12th place and have enjoyed a very good first season under the management of Scott Brown, the Cod Army are unbeaten in their last three games.

The latest Bolton team news

The Trotters come into this fixture with more or less the same squad that featured against Accrington in midweek.

Defender Ricardo Santos missed the defeat to Accrington as he is still recovering from an injury. The 27-year-old has missed the last six games and has been ruled out for this encounter by manager Ian Evatt.

Other players such as Jon Badi Bodvarsson, Lloyd Isgrove, and Jack Iredale are likely to miss this game as well, as Evatt reveals nothing much has changed in terms of players available.

However, the Trotters have received a boost as defender Eoin Toal is back and will be in the squad for the game on Saturday.

Toal has been on the sidelines for a month but is now back for two crucial games for Bolton. Evatt told The Bolton News: “Nothing has changed, everyone who was available still is. Eoin is further down the line on his return to playing, so we’re OK.”

Toal’s return is key, as Bolton have had to manage with Gethin Jones, MJ Williams, and George Johnston being the only players available in defence. Toal is likely to need time to get up to match sharpness, but him being back and available off the bench is key, considering the Trotters could have the play-offs to deal with next month.

In midfield, Evatt went with the two-man option of Aaron Morley and Josh Sheehan during the week, but with Kieran Lee returning to the first team last weekend and George Thomason on the bench, the Bolton boss could consider changing his selection for this important game.

Evatt decided to go with a front three of Kyle Dempsey, Dion Charles, and Dan N’Lundulu on Tuesday, but with Victor Adeboyejo, Cameron Jerome, and Shola Shoretire pushing for starts, Evatt could rotate his attacking threat for tomorrow’s game.