Bolton Wanderers will be looking to secure a positive result in the first leg of their play-off semi-final with Barnsley tomorrow.

Wanderers managed to book their place in this competition by defeating Fleetwood Town last month.

Bolton ended the regular term by securing all three points in their showdown with Bristol Rovers, and will be confident in their ability to cause issues for Barnsley.

These two sides have already met on three occasions this season.

The first clash ended in a 0-0 draw in October before Barnsley claimed a 2-1 win over Bolton in the first round of the FA Cup.

In the most recent meeting, Bolton secured a 3-0 victory at Oakwell in January thanks to goals from Dion Charles, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Kyle Dempsey.

While Charles is expected to feature again for Wanderers on Saturday, Ian Evatt will be unable to turn to a number of players for inspiration at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Who is set to miss Bolton Wanderers' clash with Barnsley?

Gethin Jones

Evatt confirmed yesterday that Gethin Jones is set to miss Bolton's play-off run.

Jones will be unavailable for selection due to a hamstring injury that he sustained against the Gas last weekend.

The 27-year-old will be a big miss for Bolton as he has made 46 appearances in all competitions for the club this season.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

While Bodvarsson has recently stepped up his road to recovery by getting back on the grass, tomorrow's game will come too soon for the Iceland international.

The forward has not featured for Bolton since 3-0 victory over Portsmouth in January due to an ankle injury.

Before picking up this issue, Bodvarsson provided 10 direct goal contributions in 27 appearances.

Jack Iredale

Jack Iredale is also expected to miss this fixture as he is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Iredale had to undergo surgery on this issue and has not played for Wanderers since their meeting with Barnsley earlier this year.

Lloyd Isgrove

Lloyd Isgrove is not expected to be fit enough to feature in tomorrow's game due to a hamstring injury.

Isgrove has only played six games for Bolton in all competitions this season, and is set to be out-of-contract this summer.

Will Luke Mbete be available for this fixture?

Luke Mbete is set to miss Bolton's clash with Barnsley.

The defender, who joined Wanderers on loan from Manchester City in January, suffered a knee injury last month in the club's clash with Cambridge United.