Bolton Wanderers can take one step closer to a place in the League One play-offs with a win against Accrington Stanley tonight.

The Trotters beat Shrewsbury Town on Saturday to make them unbeaten in their last five games in the league.

Bolton come into tonight’s game in fifth place on 75 points, level with sixth-place Derby County and two points clear of seventh-place Peterborough United.

Tonight’s encounter with relegation-threatened Accrington Stanley is a game in hand for Ian Evatt’s side, and they will know three points tonight puts them ever closer to a spot in the play-offs.

What is the latest team news for Bolton Wanderers?

Bolton come into this game with a squad that is still some way from being a full-strength side, with key players still unavailable.

Defenders Ricardo Santos and Eoin Toal missed the game against Shrewsbury as they were still recovering from their injuries.

However, before this game Evatt has revealed that Toal is back in training and could be available before the end of the season, meaning tomorrow’s game may come a little too soon for the defender.

He told The Bolton News: “Eoin will train today, which is great news and Rico isn’t far away either. Obviously Kieran (Lee) is back with us as well, so we are getting stronger, but we have to maintain those performance levels.

“The more time we can give them both, the better they will be long-term, and the way the lads have stepped up we have managed to buy some time.”

While the Bolton boss also added that there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of this game, it is likely to be a similar side to the one that faced Shrewsbury.

The Trotters received a boost at the weekend with the return of midfielder Kieran Lee, who came on for the final 15 minutes of the game. He will be pushing for a start in tonight’s game, but with a midfield trio of Aaron Morley, Kyle Dempsey, and Josh Sheehan performing well, Evatt is likely to keep that midfield going.

Dion Charles will be expected to lead the line once again for Bolton, with the likes of Cameron Jerome, Victor Adeboyejo, Elias Kachunga, and Shola Shoretire pushing to start alongside him.

Wanderers are limited with defensive options, so it is expected to be the same back three that faced Shrewsbury, with Connor Bradley in the right-wing back role and a possible start for Declan John on the left side instead of Randell Williams.