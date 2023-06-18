After losing out in the League One play-offs at the semi-final stage this past season, Bolton Wanderers will be looking to push for automatic promotion in what appears to look like a wide-open 2023-24 line-up on paper.

The Trotters will be one of the favourites to win promotion to the Championship with the likes of Dion Charles, Ricardo Santos and Kyle Dempsey in their team, but they need to strengthen some areas of their squad if they are going to be in the mix.

One of those areas is in-between the sticks - James Trafford was on loan from Man City for the past season and a half but he is destined for bigger and better things, leaving Ian Evatt to go back into the transfer market to find a replacement.

James Beadle of Brighton has been linked with a loan move and Accrington Stanley stopper Toby Savin is also of interest, but a new name has emerged as according to The Sun, Bolton are keen on soon-to-be free agent Nathan Baxter, who will depart Chelsea at the end of June.

There is competition for the 24-year-old's services though, with clubs in Israel also looking at Baxter.

Who is Nathan Baxter?

Baxter has been on the books of Chelsea since he was eight years of age, progressing through their academy before starting his senior playing career in the form of non-league loans.

Gaining experience at the Metropolitan Police, Solihull Moors and Woking, Baxter stepped up into the EFL in 2018 with Yeovil Town in League Two, featuring 38 times and keeping 11 clean sheets.

Baxter then played for Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County in 2019-20 before returning to the EFL with Accrington Stanley the following season, and in the 2021-22 campaign he finally got a chance in the Championship with Hull City.

He racked up 18 appearances for the Tigers that year and returned for the 2022-23 season, but Baxter spent much of the season injured and played just 12 times and it appears that Hull won't look to sign him on a permanent basis.

Would Nathan Baxter be a good signing for Bolton?

Bolton need more than one goalkeeper this summer due to Trafford heading back to Man City and Joel Dixon being released, so Baxter on a free transfer would be a sound investment.

He had his injury problems last year but he has experience at Championship level and also in League One, so there's no reason why at the age of 24 he cannot improve even more with playing regularly.

Standing at 6 ft 3 in as well, Baxter has a presence in-between the sticks and would be a really solid and smart addition for Ian Evatt should they win the race for his services.